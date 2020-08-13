Universal Music China Launches New OST Label “Magic Muses”

Universal Music Group’s China division on Thursday introduced the launch of “Magic Muses,” its first native label in over a decade.

Will probably be centered solely on soundtracks and scores, looking for to work with native artists and composers to create tracks for Chinese language movie and TV tasks.

Veteran movie advertising govt Kelvin Hou would be the Beijing-based label’s CEO. Hou is the founder and former CEO of Chinese language movie web site Mtime. Magic Muses will “convey collectively native expertise from music and the movie and TV, assist them share concepts, alternate assets, and produce high quality works,” he defined.

Universal Music China

Previous to the brand new label, UMGC beforehand labored with the native blockbuster “The Eight Hundred” on its unique soundtrack, which consists of 20 tracks created by composers Rupert Gregson-Williams (“Hacksaw Ridge”) and Andrew Kawczynski (“Dunkirk”) and producer Yu Fei. The closing observe “Keep in mind” is a tackle the outdated Irish “Londonderry Air” sung by tenor Andrea Bocelli and Chinese language singer Na Ying. The movie was pulled from its deliberate theatrical launch final summer season because of censorship considerations, however is now scheduled to premiere Aug. 21.

Soundtracks and scores usually haven’t featured prominently in Chinese language movie promotion, nor are they often marketed as full albums.

Garand Wu, managing director of Universal Music Larger China (UMGC), mentioned this offered a “nice alternative.”

He famous that the label would be the first ever devoted to soundtracks established by one of many worldwide majors in China, giving Universal an opportunity to work in a “beforehand uncared for style” and “reimagine the industrial and promotional alternatives that music can add to movie tasks.

“It’s our imaginative and prescient to assist redefine movie and TV music manufacturing and make Magic Muses essentially the most revered and recognizable house for movie and TV music in China,” he mentioned.

UMGC chairman and CEO Sunny Chang mentioned the label’s launch “reveals UMG’s strategic dedication to serving to additional increase consciousness of Chinese language music, tradition and creativity globally.”

Earlier this week, Universal Music Group, which counts Tencent and Tencent Music Leisure (TME) as joint holders of a 10% share stake, introduced that it had signed multi-year direct licensing agreements for China with each TME and its competitor NetEase Cloud Music. UMGC and TME may also be launching a special, nonetheless unnamed three way partnership music label collectively at a later date.

For a U.S.-backed enterprise, the label has chosen a decidedly Chinese language patriotic path for its debut and tone.

Magic Muses’ first mission would be the “predominant melody” movie “My Individuals, My Homeland,” which is about to premiere on Oct. 1, China’s Nationwide Day vacation. As a patriotic movie, will probably be primarily assured a big field workplace.

Backed by the Chinese language agency Beijing Tradition, it’s a sequel of types to final yr’s jingoistic anthology movie “My Individuals, My Nation,” made to laud the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Individuals’s Republic over the identical vacation final yr.

The brand new movie gathers collectively 5 shorts every set in a special Chinese language area. They’re helmed by administrators Ning Hao (“Loopy Alien”), Xu Zheng (“Misplaced in Russia”), Chen Sicheng (“Detective Chinatown 3”), in addition to duos Yan Fei and Peng Damo (who collaborated on “Whats up Mr. Billionaire”), and Deng Chao (“Shadow”) and Yu Baimei (“The Breakup Guru”). The title counts Zhang Yimou as lead govt producer.

Magic Muses musicians will create unique works for the movie that showcase completely different regional cultures. Talking of the mission, Wu praised China’s “lengthy historical past of over 5,000 years” and mentioned: “Among the world’s most profitable musical works are rooted in native tradition and historical past.”

To advertise its new enterprise into soundtracks, UMGC has additionally launched a 123 present referred to as “Hello! Film Music” on Bytedance’s Douyin — the Chinese language model of TikTok — which it describes because the nation’s first unique on-line collection devoted to native movie and TV music.

It opens with pianist Lang Lang tickling the ivories briefly earlier than turning to digicam to say: “Right here, I’m utilizing music to characterize my good needs for my hometown and motherland, and collectively transmit the facility of affection. Let’s go Liaoning! Let’s go China!”