Universal Music Enterprises Names Katina Bynum EVP – Variety

Universal Music Enterprises (UMe), the worldwide catalog and particular markets division at Universal Music Group, has appointed Katina Bynum to the newly created place of Government Vice President of East Coast Labels, City.

On this function, Bynum will work intently with UMe’s senior administration group and the senior management at Republic, Island and Def Jam to develop strategic initiatives throughout the labels’ city music roster. Moreover, she’s going to help Money Cash and the label’s artist roster. Bynum shall be primarily based in New York and report back to Bruce Resnikoff, President & CEO of UMe.

In making the announcement, Resnikoff mentioned, “At UMe, we’re dedicated to artists and their wealthy musical historical past. Our objective is to develop and foster relationships that permit us to work in synch with their imaginative and prescient as we proceed to innovate and strategically lead the trade into the long run methods to devour music. Katina’s experience, expertise, long-term relationships with artists and managers, and modern spirit shall be key to collaborating with our labels and artists to ship music, merchandise and new fan experiences.”

“This function provides me a possibility to work with artists that I’ve identified for years, in addition to construct relationships with a few of my musical heroes to assist introduce their wonderful legacies to new audiences,” Bynum mentioned. “I’m wanting ahead to working intently with Bruce and the unbelievable UMe group. There are not any limits to the probabilities we will accomplish for music followers.”

Previous to becoming a member of UMe, Bynum was Senior Vice President, Advertising at Money Cash/Younger Cash/Republic Information. Throughout greater than 20 years on the firm, she has labored intently with artists together with Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Drake, Nelly, Birdman and Juvenile, together with newer acts akin to Jacquees, Blueface and Kiana Lede’.

Previous to becoming a member of Universal in 1996, Bynum was the Theatre Supervisor of the Apollo Theatre in New York Metropolis, the place she started her profession in 1993.