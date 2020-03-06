Universal Music Group Advises Employees Not to Attend SXSW Due to Coronavirus Concerns (EXCLUSIVE)

Universal Music Group has suggested its workers not to attend the upcoming South By Southwest music competition and convention in Austin, Texas, due to the rising concern over the coronavirus, a supply shut to the state of affairs confirms to Selection.

The directive will not be obligatory, the supply confused, including that exceptions could also be made, “however nobody has requested for one but.”

The transfer was made extra out of an “abundance of warning” than alarm.

Sony Music and Warner Music Group are stated to have instituted an analogous coverage, though reps for the businesses and for SXSW didn’t instantly reply to Selection’s requests for remark late Thursday night time.

Universal is the world’s largest music firm.

Artists will not be affected, as they don’t seem to be workers of the businesses, though a number of main artists have cancelled this week. Ozzy Osbourne (who has cancelled or postponed two current excursions due to in poor health well being) known as off a non-performing look on Thursday, whereas scheduled talks with Trent Reznor and the Beastie Boys have been cancelled when the businesses sponsoring the movies they have been related to pulled out (WarnerMedia and Apple, respectively).

Whereas a number of main tech corporations have pulled out of the competition — additionally together with Twitter, TikTok, Fb, Netflix, Amazon, LinkedIn, Audible, IBM and Intel — music corporations had been comparatively gradual to cancel till Thursday.

The movie portion of SXSW is due to kick off on March 13, with the convention scheduled to run till the 22th .

Final 12 months’s SXSW drew 232,258 attendees spanning music, movie, interactive, and gaming, in accordance to the competition.

Up to now few days many have requested why SXSW, which begins in a mere week, pull the plug sooner fairly than on the eve of 1000’s of badgeholders getting on a flight?

There’s no huge consensus to the solutions to these questions but, however one component that’s clearly an element is letting civic and authorities authorities in the end make the decision, which stands a promoter in a lot better stead in accumulating on insurance coverage insurance policies to cowl the large losses related to canceling one of many main annual occasions on their calendars.

Selection explores the difficulty — which defies simple clarification — on this article printed Thursday.