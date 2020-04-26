Universal Music Group and Lego Unveil Exclusive Global Partnership – Variety

Universal Music Group and the Lego Group in the present day introduced an unique international partnership entailing product, experiences and extra that can allow youngsters world wide to discover their creativity by play, by expressing themselves by music, in keeping with the announcement.

The partnership is predicated across the growth of a brand new suite of Lego merchandise launching in 2021, “created to encourage and encourage the following era of musicians, creatives and followers,” the announcement reads. “This constructive and playful initiative goals to strengthen youngster growth and harness the psychological and inventive advantages of music and Lego play.” To that finish, UMG will carry to the partnership “each native and international superstars, together with an unrivalled catalog of recorded music and publishing, protecting all genres and languages, to the Lego Group applications.”

Whereas full particulars of the partnership aren’t instantly out there, if it consists of Lego figures of Billie Eilish, Elton John or the Rolling Stones, suffice to say we’re right here for it.

Music, after all, has been a big a part of the “Lego Film” sequence, not least the “The whole lot Is AWESOME!!!” signature track from the primary movie, carried out by Tegan & Sara and the Lonely Island.

Olivier Robert-Murphy, Global Head of New Enterprise, Universal Music Group feedback: “Music performs an integral half in each youngster’s life from the second they’re born and all through their growth. Throughout the many years, youngsters have continued to discover this ardour through vinyl, radio, cassette, music movies, CD’s and streaming. Now by the partnership between the Lego Group and UMG, we are going to present a brand new interactive method of inspiring the following era of followers and inventive visionaries.”

On the partnership, LEGO Group CMO, Julia Goldin says, “We all know music is a large ardour for thus many youngsters, it has an unbelievable capacity to have interaction and unite youngsters and their households, similar to the LEGO brick. This partnership will see us have a good time the facility of merging music and the LEGO System in Play, offering youngsters with an entire new approach to creatively categorical themselves by bringing to life music in their very own world, their very own method.”