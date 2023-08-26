Universal Music Group Was Told To Pay $507K In Payments To People Who Had Been Hurt:

At this point, it’s been almost two years since a federal jury found R. Kelly guilty on nine counts and sentenced him to 30 years in jail for racketeering as well as multiple violations of the Mann Act.

At the time of his first arrest, Kelly had to go to jail and pay hundreds of thousands of dollars within fines and repayment, which his lawyers said he couldn’t pay.

So far, the U.S. The District Judge has decided to go after Kelly’s income more directly. Today, he issued an order saying that Kelly as well as Universal Music Group, his long-time producer, will have to pay about $500,000 to cover what he owes.

Donnelly Had Told Kelly Before To Turn Over Almost $28,000 Within His Prison Account And Put It Toward His Unpaid Fines:

U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly had already told Kelly that he had to pay $28,000 from his own jail account.

US District Judge Ann Donnelly signed an order in Brooklyn, New York, on Wednesday telling Universal Music Group to give the money to pay for the singer’s unpaid fines and compensation.

Donnelly had earlier told Kelly to take almost $28,000 out of his jail account and pay his fines with it. Kelly had to pay the fines when she was sentenced to 30 years within jail in 2022 for crime and sexual abuse of children. The R&B singer, who was born in Chicago, was found guilty of both charges.

Kelly Was Given 20 Years Within Prison For Sex With Children:

Kelly was also found guilty of child pornography in a federal case in Chicago as well as given a 20-year sentence, most of which will begin at the same time as the Brooklyn term.

Kelly’s lawyers said last year that it was “unprecedented” for federal authorities to seize the singer’s jail account. They said this was because they couldn’t show Kelly hadn’t paid his fines as well as restitution for the victims.

Later, the judge didn’t agree with their claim that the officials moved too soon when they froze all of Kelly’s jail money except for $500. Kelly is in a federal jail in Butner, North Carolina, for the time being. It’s not clear if he has an attorney on his side or not.

It Looks Like Universal’s Share Of The Royalties Will Be Used For Everything:

Why does UMG have to pay the bill? Well, when Kelly was convicted in 2022, the government thought that both the Universal company as well as Sony were “in possession of goods” that belonging to Kelly.

Which is probably a reference to royalty payments, which both companies reportedly held back while they waited to see how things would turn out.

In an odd way, the decision is good news for Sony Music, since it looks like Universal’s share of the royalties will pay for the total bill of $504,289.

The Government Has Stopped Trying To Get Money From Sony Music Entertainment:

Kelly’s lawyer at the time said that he was “close to being broke” because his money from traveling and acting was drying up quickly as the accusations against him got more attention.

Prosecutors said that he could have gotten millions of dollars from things like selling a few of his royalty rights.

The shamed musician was given 20 years in jail in Chicago in February for an additional series of sex crimes, including multiple counts of child pornography.

The U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber ruled that 19 of those years would be spent at the same time as his present term. This means that only one year is added to the end of his 30-year sentence.

The papers also showed that the government has stopped trying to get money from Sony Music Entertainment due to the “Ignition” singer’s income with Universal amount to more than $567,0000, which provides sufficient funds to pay his bill.