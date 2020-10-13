Universal Music Hires Simon Jerome Nasser to Lead Singapore

Universal Music Group on Tuesday appointed Simon Jerome Nasser as managing director for Universal Music Singapore and its Southeast Asia head of dwell, a newly created function. The appointment helps UMG bolster its rising presence within the Southeast Asia area, after final month launching label divisions Def Jam Southeast Asia, targeted on hip-hop, and Astralwerks Asia, targeted on digital and dance.

Nasser will oversee Universal’s Singapore operations as a core member of the regional govt crew reporting to Calvin Wong, Universal Music Southeast Asia’s CEO and senior vice chairman of Asia.

Nasser will develop home and worldwide exercise within the Singapore market, and be liable for Universal’s dwell exercise within the broader area, looking for to increase and develop strategic dwell alternatives for the corporate’s roster of expertise, labels and companions. For the latter, he’ll work intently with Universal’s international vice chairman of dwell occasions Jimmi Riise.

With greater than 30 years of music trade expertise within the area, Nasser joins UMG from Warner Music Group, the place he began again in 2004 and was managing director of Singapore from 2015 to 2020. At WMG, he helped uncover, develop and break native and worldwide expertise, together with Jasmine Sokko, who received finest Southeast Asia act on the 2019 MTV Europe awards, a primary for a Singaporean artist. Nasser’s dwell expertise contains the promotion of Southeast Asia excursions and exhibits for artists akin to Kylie Minogue, Josh Groban, FUN, Corrinne Could and Derrick Hoh, amongst others. Nasser can also be presently chairman of the Recording Business Affiliation Singapore (RIAS), Music Rights Singapore (MRSS), and Recording Business Efficiency Singapore (RIPS).

Wong expressed his pleasure in regards to the new rent in an announcement. “His talent set is unparalleled in market, his ardour is infectious and his monitor document at breaking artists regionally is second to none. I’m positive his legacy will proceed to shine in his new function,” he mentioned of Nasser.

Riise mentioned that Nasser’s “huge expertise and deep native information will assist present a brand new focus to our exercise throughout Southeast Asia, and can enable us even higher synergy between our recorded music and dwell operations within the area.”

Nasser himself mentioned he was “humbled” to have the chance to be a part of the crew, calling it “a privilege and a blessing.”

“Over the approaching months and years, we’ll deal with creating our home artists and labels, nurturing their inventive imaginative and prescient so as to assist them attain new audiences throughout the area and globally, while figuring out and creating thrilling progress alternatives for Universal Music Singapore,” he mentioned. “The present dwell panorama in SEA permits us to assist artists, companions and types curate customized, modern and useful experiences and performances that may embrace the digital house, dwell streaming and naturally, public dwell occasions as they turn out to be extra frequent once more within the years to come.”

Universal Music Group not too long ago launched Astralwerks Asia, a label division targeted on digital and dance music, in mid-September. It additionally snapped up ex-Warner Music expertise to take the lead there with the appointment of ex-Warner Cindy Gu as head.

On the identical time, it additionally launched Def Jam Southeast Asia to deal with hip hop, with native divisions in every nation. Prior to now yr, Def Jam Singapore has signed an array of native hip-hop expertise together with Yung Raja, Fariz Jabba, Abangsapau, and YHB Sleepsalot.