Universal Music Japan Hires Rui Suzuki as Chief Financial Officer

December 22, 2020
Universal Music Japan has appointed Rui Suzuki as its Tokyo-based chief monetary officer beginning on Jan. 1, 2021, the corporate introduced on Monday.

He’ll oversee the department’s monetary operations, accounting and strategic planning, reporting to Universal Music Japan CEO Naoshi Fujikura.

Suzuki joins Universal after a four-year stint as chief monetary officer and director for Moneytree in Japan, as properly as prior roles at Goldman Sachs and Mizuho Financial Group.

Fujikura welcomed Suzuki by saying, “I’m fairly assured that his in depth expertise in worldwide finance and fintech will deliver us versatile and agile financing in a enterprise world of speedy change.”

She famous: “In 2020, the unfold of COVID-19 introduced many challenges to the home music enterprise in Japan, nevertheless on the identical time, new tendencies emerged, such as the worldwide hit success of our Japanese language releases from BTS.”

Tokyo-headquartered Universal Music Japan is a part of Universal Music Group, which is increasing its footprint in Asia. The group in 2019 launched new label divisions for Def Jam and Astralwerks in Southeast Asia, and earlier this yr arrange a brand new native label centered on soundtracks and scores referred to as “Magic Muses” in China, amongst different strikes to increase its attain area.

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

