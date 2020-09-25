Universal Music Launches Def Jam Vietnam

Universal Music Group’s Vietnam division on Thursday launched Def Jam Vietnam, a brand new native label centered on Vietnamese hip-hop and rap to trip the style’s rising footprint within the area.

It’s the sixth native Def Jam label arrange underneath the umbrella of Def Jam Southeast Asia, itself established final September, following prior launches in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia.

“It’s a particularly thrilling time for hip-hop in Vietnam, and we’re dedicated to attach and contribute to the hip-hop neighborhood at massive,” mentioned Def Jam Southeast Asia’s managing director Joe Flizzow.

Def Jam Vietnam kicks off with the signing of three native artists: Obito, SeaChains and Proper. The primary two have garnered greater than 70 million YouTube views and 150 million streams due to the singles “Easy Love” and “When You Take a look at Me.” Proper has discovered success as the primary season champion of the “Bạn Có Tài Mà!” Freestyle Battle.

Obito, 19, premiered a brand new single referred to as “Misplaced” as a part of the official Def Jam Vietnam launch, with raps and lyrics in each English and Vietnamese.

Based in 1984 and headquartered in New York Metropolis, Def Jam’s present artists embrace Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Nas, 2Chainz, Logic and Massive Sean.