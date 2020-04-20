Universal Music Posts Robust First Quarter Despite Coronavirus – Variety

Throughout 1 / 4 that noticed that onset of a world pandemic, Universal Music Group’s recorded music revenues grew greater than 13% to $1.56 billion and its streaming revenues attain almost $1 billion, up 16.5% 12 months over 12 months. The outcomes had been posted as a part of the quarterly earnings for its father or mother firm, Vivendi.

The corporate’s total revenues — additionally together with music publishing and its Bravado merchandise division — hit $1.95 billion, up 12.7%, in accordance with Music Enterprise Worldwide. Quarterly bodily gross sales dipped barely (-1.4%) to $216 million and licensing revenues rose 7.4% $210 million.

Publishing noticed revenues of $298 million, up 17.7%. Merch and different revenues had been down 5% 12 months over 12 months, attributable to a decrease variety of UMG artists on tour in contrast with the earlier 12 months, even earlier than the pandemic introduced the live-entertainment business to a halt.

The corporate’s massive sellers for the quarter, which closed on the finish of March, included Japanese boy band King & Prince, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Eminem and The Weeknd.

In a press release, Vivendi stated: “Vivendi’s revenues for the primary quarter of 2020 had been little affected by the results of the COVID-19 pandemic, the impression of which different in accordance with the Group’s companies and the geographical areas by which it operates. A decline in revenues was recorded for sure enterprise actions in March, notably by Havas Group, Editis and Vivendi Village, akin to the primary results of the COVID-19 disaster.”

Despite the fact that UMG chairman/CEO Lucian Grainge spent a number of weeks within the hospital, severely unwell with COVID-19, music was not one of many companies that Vivendi singled out as being affected by the pandemic, which included promoting company Havas Group, publishing group Editis and live-entertainment wing Vivendi Village.

“Every of Vivendi’s companies is intently monitoring the present and potential results of this outbreak,” the assertion reads. “At this level, it’s not possible to find out with certainty how lengthy it [the pandemic] will final and the way it will impression Vivendi’s revenues and annual outcomes.” The impression of the virus on the music business must be clearer within the second-quarter of 2020.

The assertion additionally addressed the current 10% acquisition of Universal Music by a consortium led by Tencent Holdings, in addition to the apparently still-planned IPO of at the least a portion of UMG’s enterprise.

“Vivendi may be very pleased with the arrival of the Tencent-led consortium. It should allow UMG to additional develop within the Asian market. Now that this very vital strategic transaction has been accomplished, Vivendi will pursue the attainable sale of extra minority pursuits in UMG, assisted by a number of banks which it has mandated.

“An preliminary public providing is at present deliberate for early 2023 on the newest. Vivendi intends to make use of the proceeds from these totally different transactions for substantial share buyback operations and acquisitions.”