Universal Music Promotes Michael Seltzer to Executive VP

Universal Music Group has promoted veteran music legal professional Michael Seltzer to government VP of enterprise & authorized affairs and head of business transactions.

In accordance to the announcement, Seltzer oversees a crew of 15 attorneys serving to form and negotiate the corporate’s agreements together with recording contracts, label ventures, label distribution, merchandise, distributors, trademark entities, model companions, movie, TV and theatrical productions and fairness and asset acquisitions, amongst different areas. He stays based mostly at UMG’s international headquarters in Santa Monica and can proceed reporting to Jeffrey Harleston, normal counsel and government vp of enterprise & authorized affairs.

In making the announcement, Harleston stated, “We’re extraordinarily lucky to have an government of Michael’s background, expertise and experience to present steerage, counsel and management in these important areas.”

“With our enterprise consistently evolving, our crew continues to rise to the problem of adapting and reinventing deal constructions and new enterprise fashions,” Seltzer stated. “I’m really honored to proceed to work with Jeff and UMG’S senior administration crew to shut offers and work with the world’s prime artists, labels and entrepreneurs.”

Since 2016, Seltzer has served as senior vp of enterprise & authorized affairs, industrial transactions. Beforehand, he served an analogous position for UMG’s East Coast labels, the place he oversaw the authorized workers. Prior to that, he was a senior VP for The Island Def Jam Music Group, the place he oversaw a variety of artist, label and new media negotiations.

Earlier in his profession, Seltzer was COO of Chris Blackwell’s Palm Photos, the place he led the acquisition of Rykodisc and helped increase $150 million in financing, and held roles at Island Information and PolyGram Information.