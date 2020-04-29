Universal Music Publishing Unveils ‘Options’ – Variety

Universal Music Publishing has unveiled UMPG Music Options, combining its worldwide networks of sync and customized music choices for movie, tv and promoting.

Shopper inquiries shall be managed by UMPG’s native sync places of work, in addition to by means of Universal Publishing Manufacturing Music, in accordance with the announcement. Extra info is out there at http://www.umpgmusicsolutions.com/.

The service gives a single level of entry in every native market to the corporate’s worldwide community of songwriters, composers, producers and sync sources – together with its sync division, manufacturing music division and bespoke composition choices – in addition to these of choose companions. The event of UMPG Music Options additionally strengthens the corporate’s movie, TV and promoting technique.

“UMPG’s Movie, TV and Promoting groups try to offer best-in-class service for our shoppers. With UMPG Music Options, we’re highlighting the truth that our capabilities lengthen far past industrial music licensing,” stated Tom Eaton, Senior Vice President, Music for Promoting, Movie & TV, UMPG. “By harnessing the skills of our world-class roster, in addition to our inventive companions, UMPG continues to go above and past in offering one of the best outcomes for all of our shoppers’ wants.”

Along with tapping its personal world roster, UMPG Music Options will supply entry to main songwriters, producers and composers from companion firms around the globe, together with: