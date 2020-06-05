Universal Music Task Force for Inclusion Details Action Plan – Variety

“Blackout Tuesday” might have been the day that the business tasked itself with reflecting on ways in which it might assist the black group, however clearly it’s about way more than at some point. The Task Force for Significant Change that Universal Music chief Lucian Grainge introduced over the weekend has issued its name to motion within the type of a memo from its co-chairs, UMG chief counsel Jeff Harleston, and Motown Information President Ethiopia Habtemariam. It lays out the Task Force’s construction, its present actions, what’s to return — and never least info on voter registration. Learn it in full beneath.

Pricey Colleagues,

We live by a number of the most difficult instances in latest historical past.

Whereas the Black group has lengthy lived with the truth of police violence, the occasions of the previous a number of weeks have been devastating. From the murders of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd to the mindless killing of quite a few protestors preventing for justice, and the appalling, racially charged confrontation in New York’s Central Park, all of us have had a entrance row seat, as soon as once more, within the theater of racism, hatred and intolerance.

The issues we’re addressing will not be new and so they definitely wouldn’t have straightforward options, however we’re devoted to preventing for actual, lasting change. As Lucian wrote, UMG has dedicated sources and empowered us to create a activity power to be each a useful resource and ally to our inner and exterior group.

Task Force for Significant Change (TFMC) was created as a driving power for the continuing struggle for equality, justice and inclusion. We’re charged with reviewing the corporate’s dedication to addressing and selling tolerance, equality, and elimination of bias, inside UMG, the music group and the world at giant. It’s our mission to establish the gaps and deficiencies and to strengthen UMG’s plan with new initiatives.

And EVERYTHING is on the desk.

There may be an unbelievable quantity of labor to be finished and as a part of the primary section of our initiatives, we’ve established a $25 million “Change Fund” to be invested throughout the actions outlined beneath.

Group

The Task Force is organized into six areas of focus, together with:

On behalf of UMG’s household of labels and firms together with Blue Word Information, Bravado, Capitol Music Group, Capitol Christian Music Group, Def Jam Information, Interscope Geffen A&M, Island Information, Motown, Republic Information, Universal Music Enterprises, Universal Music Latin, Universal Music Group Nashville, Universal Music Publishing Group and Verve Label Group. TFMC will pursue initiatives with, and fund charitable contributions to organizations which can be centered on offering assist within the following areas: financial empowerment and enterprise improvement; housing; authorized companies and bail; psychological well being companies; bodily well being companies; legislative reform; and voting sources and schooling.

Efficient instantly, the TFMC will present assist by an preliminary spherical of grants to a number of organizations together with Black Woman Ventures, Black Lives Matter, Black Psychological Well being Alliance, Colin Kaepernick Basis, Colour Of Change, Equal Justice Initiative, Nationwide Affiliation of Black Journalists, Silence the Disgrace, Sickle Cell Illness Basis of California, The Bail Mission, and When We All Vote. This record will likely be up to date on an ongoing foundation because the TFMC continues to establish, evaluation and assess potential beneficiaries.

Acknowledging that racism, intolerance and bias know no borders, the TFMC is targeted on adoption of worldwide insurance policies and initiatives to deal with equality, bias, fairness and inclusion efforts for all UMG places of work all over the world. Whereas the TFMC’s efforts have an preliminary concentrate on police brutality and authorities sponsored discrimination, the mission is to establish and tackle all problems with inequality, racism and bias.

Inner/Institutional Change

We all know that now we have work to do inside our personal firm and the TFMC will study UMG’s insurance policies, procedures, work setting as they apply to our workforce. This contains figuring out problems with bias, discrimination and inequality and design initiatives to enhance entry, development, recruiting and retention of numerous workforce in any respect ranges throughout the firm. Particularly, we are going to concentrate on management positions and different senior degree roles. For a lot of this effort, the TFMC will work carefully with UMG HR’s Variety & Inclusion staff to proceed their ongoing efforts and construct upon the partnership with USC Annenberg’s Inclusion Initiative.

Legislative/Public Coverage

The trail to long-term sustained change should contain reform of laws and public coverage. The TFMC will work to have interaction lawmakers and officers on the Federal, state and native degree to pursue reform designed to result in social change. As well as, the TFMC will discover alternatives to pursue authorized motion to problem current legal guidelines and rules that promote bias and systemic discrimination. The TFMC can even concentrate on voter schooling, voter registration and voter participation (e.g., “Get Out the Vote” drives).

UMG has a historical past of investing in and partnering with entrepreneurs who’ve grown their enterprise out of group, constructing a number of the most impactful and dynamic voices in leisure right now. We’ll work alongside our companions of their centered efforts to assist and perception change of their communities. Their ideas and concepts will assist us proceed to develop our personal efforts within the struggle for justice and equality.

Music is the guts of tradition, connecting folks all over the world. Our purpose is to spotlight and curate conversations across the intersection of Black Music, artwork, life-style, style, expertise and creators together with considerate discussions on present occasion. This committee will rejoice the contribution of Black artists, creators and entrepreneurs all through time and promote dialogue, counseling, instructional and artistic programming across the matters of tolerance, equality and inclusion. The committee will proceed and broaden upon UMG HR’s Variety & Inclusion programming together with their Belonging Desk and different exterior collection bringing specialists to speak about related matters comparable to financial empowerment and enterprise improvement, psychological well being and voting.

Steps We’re Taking Starting Right now: Please Get Concerned

So as for profitable, long-term change, we’d like your assist. Two issues are very clear:

The Task Force is figuring out priorities, however it will solely work if everyone seems to be actively and meaningfully engaged; and

We’re dedicated to driving each pressing/quick in addition to long run initiatives. And each units of initiatives start TODAY.

Right here’s the place we’re beginning and a number of the first actions we’re taking and asking for your assist.

Worker City Corridor Conferences with Visitor Audio system.

We’ll conduct an ongoing collection of City Corridor Conferences for workers. For instance, right now UMG HR’s Variety & Inclusion staff and the corporate’s Black Label Group hosted a discussion board with panelists together with Arisha Hatch, VP & Chief of Campaigns of Colour of Change; Dr. Steven Jones, CEO & Founding father of Jones Inclusive; and Dr. Pleasure Harden Bradford, Licensed Psychologist & Founding father of Remedy for Black Women amongst others. We plan to proceed to have interaction leaders and advocates together with a number of the members of the Congressional Black Caucus. Extra particulars to comply with.

Letters to Congress Demanding Action.

It’s time to show up the amount. Congress is holding hearings on racial injustice and police violence. We’re offering all workers an easy-to-use system that can assist you write your Member of Congress and U.S. Senators periodic emails, demanding severe reform. That is an ongoing initiative that can proceed till we see laws enacted by Congress.

By means of UMG’s All Collectively Now Basis, we are going to assist fund a variety of racial justice, legal justice reform and authorized support organizations. UMG is offering quick funding for our near-term priorities and can present extra funding as we element our plans.

Fund for Worker Action.

By means of our All Collectively Now program, UMG matches workers’ qualifying contributions to non-profit teams. Simply throughout the previous week, prime recipients of our matching fund program embrace: ACLU; NAACP Authorized Protection and Academic Fund; Black Lives Matter Fund; King Heart for Nonviolent Social Change; Bail Mission, Inc.; Southern Poverty Regulation Heart; Minnesota Freedom Fund; Attorneys Committee for Civil Rights Beneath Regulation; Northside Achievement Zone; and Race Ahead. We’re engaged on including different organizations to the UMG matching program. If there is a corporation you wish to have included, please tell us.

Go to the All Collectively Now Worker Matching web site and take a look at all of the teams you’ll be able to assist… and methods to have your contributions matched by the corporate. If that is your first time logging into the Worker Matching Program system earlier than, your login credentials are (Username: Your UMG Worker ID #; and Password: Click on right here to reset your password).

Authorized Volunteer Action Heart.

A gaggle of our authorized workers is organizing to do volunteer (or professional bono) authorized work for social justice and legal justice reform organizations. In case you are a lawyer and want to volunteer, please contact Josh Kamzan at Capitol Music Group.

Voting is vital. We’re partnering with organizations together with When We All Vote, HeadCount, Rock the Vote and I Am A Vote r. We’ll conduct a voter registration and knowledge drive, offering workers with details about methods to register, the place to vote–and methods to vote absentee, given the COVID pandemic, and what’s in your poll. Data is accessible right here for voter registration and right here for “voter information”.

NEW YORKERS, please do not forget that your main election date is Tuesday, June 23.

What’s Subsequent

We all know our group, colleagues, artists and companions are struggling. We really feel it and we’re residing it however we’re additionally energized to struggle for change. We’re asking for you to lock arms with us – we need to hear your voice. Now could be the time to be heard!

Sincerely,

Jeff Harleston Govt VP, Common Counsel, UMG and Interim Chairman and CEO Def Jam

Ethiopia Habtemariam, President Motown Information & EVP Capitol Music Group

Task Force for Significant Change Co-Chairs

Together with Task Force members:

Alex Boateng, UMG UK

Amaiya Davis, Media Supervisor, Republic Information

Amber Grimes, SVP International Inventive, Capitol Music Group

Annie Imamura, VP International Communications, UMG

Invoice Evans, SVP City Promotions, Capitol Music Group

Brian Nolan, EVP, Capitol Music Group

Britney Davis, VP of Artist Relations, Advertising & Particular Tasks, CMG

Cara Donatto, EVP Head of Media Technique, Interscope Geffen A&M

Damion Presson, SVP Artist Relations, Republic Information

Darcus Beese, President & CEO, Island Information

Don Was, President, Blue Word Information

Jeff Burroughs, SVP Advertising, Def Jam Recordings

Jeff Vaughn, President, Capitol Information

Joie Manda, EVP, Interscope Geffen A&M

Kardinal Offishall, Sr. Director A&R, UMG Canada

Katina Bynum, EVP City, UMe

Latrice Burnette, EVP & GM, Island Information

Magda Vives, SVP Authorized & Enterprise Affairs for Latin America

Marc Byers, GM, Motown Information

Marleny Reyes, SVP Advertising, Republic Information

Naim McNair, SVP A&R, UMG and Def Jam Recordings

Natina Nimene, SVP City Promotions, Def Jam Recordings

Nicole Wyskoarko, EVP Head of City Operations, Interscope Geffen A&M

Rodney Shealy, EVP, Def Jam Recordings

Sam Taylor, EVP A&R, Republic Information

Sipho Dlamini, Managing Director, UMG Africa

Sickamore, SVP, A&R , Interscope Geffen A&M

Steve Carless, EVP A&R, President, Republic Information

Travis Robinson, VP Variety & Inclusion, UMG

Tim Glover, SVP, A&R, Interscope Geffen A&M

Walter Jones, Head of West Coast A&R, UMPG