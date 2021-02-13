Universal Music Unveils IPO Plan for Later This Year

Vivendi plans to record 60% of its share of Universal Music Group on the Euronext market in Amsterdam by the top of the 12 months, based on bulletins from the businesses within the early hours of Saturday. The minimal goal worth for the corporate is 30 billion Euros, or round $36 billion.

In a letter to workers obtained by Selection, UMG CEO and Chairman Sir Lucian Grainge wrote, “I couldn’t be prouder: not solely is that this a validation of our technique, our groups, and our unprecedented file of success, it’s a pure evolution within the storied historical past of our firm that can allow our entrepreneurial and inventive tradition to proceed to soar.

“We’ll proceed to drive in direction of our strategic objectives – full steam forward. We’ll stay dedicated to our artists and songwriters. And we’ll proceed to innovate and assist lead the music group in direction of an unimaginable subsequent chapter.

“Briefly, as I’ve stated many occasions, we’ll keep true to our mission: harnessing our collective skills and sources to form tradition by way of the facility of music. When, in collaboration with artists, we come collectively as an organization, what we will obtain is really exceptional.”

A Vivendi shareholders’ assembly has been set for late March to additional the method. The corporate had introduced late final 12 months that it was planning the IPO for 2022; the rationale for the sped-up timeline — not to mention making the announcement early on a Saturday morning — was not fully clear, though it might be due to shareholders lobbying for sooner motion.

The notice from Vivendi chiefs Arnaud de Puyfontaine and Yanick Bolloré states: “The potential distribution of 60% of UMG’s share capital might be topic to a Vivendi Extraordinary Shareholders’ Assembly on March 29, 2021. The plan, if it involves fruition, would mark a brand new section within the excellent relationship between our firms which has been established over a few years. UMG could be ready to make the most of drastically elevated monetary flexibility to pursue its dynamic development and its pioneering function within the music and leisure business, to the good thing about artists and followers in all places.”

Vivendi famous that Tencent — which finalized its acquisition of 20% of UMG late final 12 months for 6 billion Euros, is anticipating a better value this time round.

The corporate’s annual shareholders’ assembly is scheduled for June 22, with its subsequent monetary outcomes on March 3.