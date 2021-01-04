Universal Music Unveils Key Executive Appointments in Africa

Universal Music Group has introduced a strategic enlargement of its Sub-Saharan Africa management crew, with Sipho Dlamini and Elouise Kelly named CEO and COO of Universal Music South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa, respectively, and Chinedu Okeke named managing director of Universal Music Nigeria.

Dlamini will proceed to supervise all of UMG’s operations inside English-speaking Africa. Based on the announcement, since becoming a member of UMG in 2016, he has been instrumental in solidifying and rising UMG’s African infrastructure, rising the visibility of African music around the globe and delivering unprecedented artist success in South Africa. He is a member of UMG’s Process Drive for Significant Change (TFMC), which was created final yr as a driving drive for inclusion and social justice throughout the international music business and serves as chair for the TFMC’s International Committee. In his new position, Dlamini will proceed to work carefully with Adam Granite, UMG’s EVP, Market Growth, to determine additional alternatives for artists signed to Universal Music Africa.

Kelly joins UMG from international promoting and media company Ogilvy, the place she held the place of Managing Director, South Africa. She will likely be primarily based in Johannesburg and report back to Dlamini; previous to Ogilvy, she held senior positions at SABC, Prime TV, Viacom Worldwide Media Networks and M-Internet.

Okeke will lead the event and enlargement of UMG’s present operations inside Nigeria, and additional English-speaking markets in West Africa. He will likely be primarily based in Lagos and can report back to Dlamini. He joins UMG after a decade in reside leisure, together with founding Eclipse Reside and Eclipse Model Company, and in addition served as Executive Producer of Nigeria’s Gidi Tradition Competition.

Asserting the modifications, Granite stated, “I’m thrilled to announce these strategic appointments, as we glance to additional develop our home infrastructure and label rosters inside Africa. Most integral to attaining our long-term ambitions, is to construct a robust management crew on the bottom, with deep foundations in every nation to assist develop a dynamic ecosystem for all to profit in the longer term.

“Over the previous few years, Sipho has proven nice management, dedication and imaginative and prescient for music in Africa, serving to UMG to introduce new expertise to audiences around the globe and determine alternatives to guide the business in licensing and supporting new platforms to achieve African music followers. Elouise and Chin each deliver welcome new abilities, confirmed entrepreneurship and necessary management expertise that may solely serve to bolster UMG’s place because the market-leader throughout Africa.”

Dlamini stated, “There has by no means been a extra thrilling time for African music around the globe, because it continues to affect and encourage tradition and creativity, while reaching a wider viewers globally every day by means of streaming. I’m delighted to welcome each Elouise and Chin to the UMG household, their distinctive abilities and experiences will solely assist to additional set up UMG as a bedrock throughout the African music group, that may proceed to place the pursuits and alternatives for artists first and assist elevate African expertise to new ranges of success at residence and overseas.”