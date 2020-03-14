Universal Music’s Los Angeles Offices Closed After Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Universal Music Group’s dwelling places of work in Santa Monica, Calif., have been evacuated Friday after an worker examined optimistic for the coronavirus. All staffers have been directed to go away the buildings “in an orderly method,” though the invention was made towards the tip of the day and a supply tells Selection that many of the workers had both left for the weekend or have been already working from dwelling.

An inside memo obtained by Selection reads partly, “Beforehand, we have now dedicated that if there have been to be a confirmed case of coronavirus an infection in any of our places of work, we might instantly shut that location. We now have simply been knowledgeable that there’s a confirmed case of an infection in an worker primarily based in our 2220 Colorado Avenue places of work.

“Accordingly and out of an abundance of warning, we’re instantly closing all of our Santa Monica places of work, and all Santa Monica workers are required to earn a living from home till additional discover.” The supply added that administration already had deliberate to shut the places of work subsequent week.

Almost all UMG-affiliated labels and firms are situated on the Santa Monica places of work, which additionally embody 2100 Colorado Avenue.

The information comes throughout every week that has seen almost most main firms within the leisure world, together with Selection, direct their staffs to work remotely. After the cancelation or postponement over the previous week of the South by Southwest, Coachella and Extremely Music Festivals, amongst many others, the world’s two largest live-entertainment firms, AEG and Dwell Nation, and a number of other main companies (CAA, WME, Paradigm and UTA) introduced Thursday that they’re suspending excursions for the remainder of March.

“At the moment, we collectively suggest massive scale occasions via the tip of March be postponed,” the assertion reads. “We proceed to help that small scale occasions observe steering set by their native authorities officers. We really feel lucky to have the pliability to reschedule concert events, festivals, and dwell occasions as wanted, and sit up for connecting followers with all their favourite artists and dwell leisure quickly.”

The collective assertion of promoters and companies is unprecedented within the fashionable touring business and can have an effect on a whole bunch of concert events and 1000’s of ticket purchasers everywhere in the world. Among the many acts at present on the street — and compelled to halt — are Billie Eilish, who launched an intensive area tour on Monday, Tame Impala, who carried out two nights at Los Angeles’ Discussion board earlier this week, The Strokes (scheduled for the Discussion board on Saturday), Publish Malone, Michael Buble, Maluma, Cher, Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band, Trippie Redd and Younger M.A, along with many others.