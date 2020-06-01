Universal Music’s Lucian Grainge Creates Task Force for Social Justice – Variety

As protests round George Floyd’s surprising loss of life by the hands of Minneapolis police erupted throughout America late final week, musicians and the music business have been fast to weigh in on social media and name for a “Tuesday blackout,” wherein firms would take part as an indication of protest.

Among the many calls to motion, Universal Music Group is launching an inclusion activity power, and Interscope Information (residence to Woman Gaga, who launched a brand new album three days in the past, and which operates beneath the UMG umbrella) together with affiliated labels Alamo, LVRN and Unhealthy Boy, amongst others, introduced it won’t launch any new music this week. Which means delaying recordings by Smokepurp, MGK, 6lack, Dylan, Lil Mosey, Billy Raffoul, Jessie Ware and others as a part of the initiative. (A brand new album by Ellie Goulding due out on June 5 had beforehand been pushed to July 17.)

Different firms have introduced donations and posted messages of solidarity in latest days, though these directives have been brief on particulars for how their workers would possibly make a distinction on Tuesday, other than “reflecting” and taking the day to “disconnect from work and reconnect with out group.”

For his half, Lucian Grainge, chairman of Universal Music Group — which incorporates Republic, Capitol, Interscope, Def Jam and plenty of different labels — issued a memo to the corporate’s employees laying out plans for a activity power, headed by chief counsel Jeff Harleston, to “speed up our efforts in areas similar to inclusion and social justice.”

Associated Tales

Within the memo, he particulars: “Jeff is convening a bunch of certified executives from all through the corporate to evaluation our present applications, establish gaps and deficiencies, replace our plan the place it’s outdated, suggest new initiatives, and be certain that these points stay on the high of our agenda.”

Learn the memo in full under:

Expensive Colleagues,

The information this previous week has been horrendous. There’s merely no different option to put it.

First, let me stress that, for those that are understandably traumatized by these occasions, assets can be found to you, together with skilled counseling. I encourage anybody in have to reap the benefits of them.

This week, but once more we noticed our society’s most painful realities about race, justice and inequality introduced—cruelly and brutally — into the cruel mild of day. However irrespective of how shocked or saddened or infuriated we could also be, we can not simply despair. We should act. Every one among us has an obligation to do what we are able to to change these realities, to assist construct a society that’s far much less unequal and way more simply.

For some, that begins with protest — the straightforward constitutionally assured proper to be heard.

To be clear, we strongly assist protest initiatives similar to Black Out Tuesday and different precious and heartfelt non-violent protests. And, by “we,” that’s to say not solely UMG, however our labels, UMPG and our different firms — every of which shall be speaking about it in its personal distinctive voice.

However, as we all know, protest is only a begin, not an answer. Actual and constructive change—lasting change—requires sustained focus and unwavering dedication over time.

For positive, I’m pleased with our management and our efforts to enhance ourselves. However that, too, is simply a begin. We should do extra and now could be the time to do it — and to do it with an unprecedented sense of urgency. Much more importantly, we should commit ourselves not merely for this week, however we should proceed that dedication—with out let-up—within the months and years forward.

So right here’s what we’re going to do.

I’ve appointed our Basic Counsel Jeff Harleston to guide a UMG Task Force to speed up our efforts in areas similar to inclusion and social justice. Jeff is convening a bunch of certified executives from all through the corporate to evaluation our present applications, establish gaps and deficiencies, replace our plan the place it’s outdated, suggest new initiatives, and be certain that these points stay on the high of our agenda.

All the pieces—elevating our voices in Congress, offering further worker training and help, enhancing our philanthropy, utilizing the facility of our astonishingly huge catalog to impact change—all the pieces shall be on the desk. The systemic nature of the issues are simply too essential to depart something off.

Jeff will begin filling you in on the main points subsequent week.

All of us have a lot to do. I ask every of you to noticeably contemplate how one can finest assist UMG turn into a greater and extra simply place to work, and the way we are able to use our affect in tradition to make the world a extra simply place to reside. There shall be ample alternatives for everybody within the firm to be concerned together with our artists and songwriters.

Music has all the time been a driving power for inspiring social change. The voices of our artists and the songs of our songwriters have modified the world. And they’ll proceed to just do that.

We’ll amplify these voices.

We’ll deal with these points.

Collectively.

Thanks once more for all you do. Keep protected.

Sincerely,

Lucian