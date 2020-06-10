Universal Music’s Steven Victor Pledges $1 Million to New Foundation – Variety

Music govt Steven Victor is launching a philanthropic arm of his Victor Victor Worldwide (VVW) enterprise. With it, the Universal Music Group senior vice-president of A&R is committing $1 million to the newly fashioned Victor Victor Foundation (VVF).

Victor, whose background consists of working G.O.O.D. Music, the imprint based by Kanye West and distributed by way of Def Jam (the place he later served as a senior A&R exec), and representing shoppers embrace Pusha T, The-Dream and the late Pop Smoke by way of his Victor Victor administration, tells Variety: “I’m committing $1,000,000 to the inspiration — it’s a place to begin and I do know it’s going to take rather more than that to have an effect on actual change.”

Of VVF’s mission, Victor outlines the division’s function in a press release. Learn it in full beneath:

The injustices in opposition to the black group that persists in our nation, fueled by systemic racism and prejudice that lies inside the felony justice system and different establishments, should cease. Nobody must be conditioned to address the worst of humanity each day. That’s not what I need for my kids or yours. I stay eager for the following technology and I’m dedicated to doing my half … to proceed the combat to have an effect on systematic change, to assist financial empowerment for our subsequent technology and to assist within the wants of our group.

Voting is important, particularly this yr, when speaking about institutional change so we’ve partnered with Vote Save America. Right here you may test your registration standing or register, discover info on elections together with key dates and calls to motion by state. All year long, we are going to launch campaigns to encourage voter turnout.

One of many targets of the inspiration is to provide each emotional and monetary assist. For me, mentorship from leaders on this trade has had an immeasurable influence on my profession, however entry has been exhausting received. I need to empower the following technology of kids of shade and provides them entry to alternatives in enterprise. And extra importantly, the know the way to exploit and develop these alternatives.

Final however not least, we all know that our communities are struggling proper now and know that there are fast wants. Our long-time buddy and shopper, Pusha-T, challenged us to feed our cities and we settle for that problem. We’ll be in Brooklyn, NY and Flint, MI- my and my spouse’s hometowns, cities which have given us so much- supporting households with grocery giveaways. We are going to announce particulars shortly. Moreover, the VVF will make a $25,000 donation to the Fund for Public Faculties to present assist to college students in Brooklyn to assist their training and development. This preliminary donation will go to assist college students affected by the Covid-19 pandemic to assist present important assets together with primary wants, housing and academic instruments and applications.

I’m proud to work with a workforce of people who find themselves as considerate about these points as they’re dedicated to doing one thing about it. That is only the start…