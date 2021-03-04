Universal Orlando Resort ‘Evaluating’ Experiences in Seuss Landing

The Universal Orlando Resort has pulled a few of Dr. Seuss’ books from their present outlets and is additional assessing potential adjustments to the resort amid controversies surrounding among the books from the creator’s assortment.

This comes after a press release launched by Dr. Seuss Enterprises yesterday, which revealed that they’ll cease publishing six of Dr. Seuss’ image books amid accusations of “hurtful and flawed” racist imagery. A consultant for Universal’s Island of Journey confirmed that the theme park is “evaluating” character depictions represented inside Seuss Landing, an space that features characters and points of interest impressed by the world of Dr. Seuss.

“Seuss Landing continues to be very fashionable with our visitors and we worth our relationship with Seuss Enterprises,” a spokesperson informed Leisure Weekly. “We’ve eliminated the books from our cabinets as they’ve requested and we’ll be evaluating our in-park expertise, too. However our visitors can plan on persevering with to have the ability to get pleasure from their favourite experiences at Seuss Landing.”