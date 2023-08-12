Universal Orlando’s Minion Land Is Now Open:

Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, a 3D simulator ride inspired upon the “Despicable Me” movies that opened in July 2012, was the start of the Minions’ rule of trouble at Universal Orlando Resort.

Now, the Minions are growing their kingdom from just one ride to a whole land with a new, exciting draw, several places to eat, and a chance to meet the characters.

Minion Land Opens For Business Today:

Minion Land is now open for business at Universal Studios Florida as of today, August 11. The land is near the park’s main entry. It will replace Production Central and become Illumination Avenue.

Minion Land will have a high-tech entertainment based on the 2022 movie “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” a bar with a Minions theme, meet-and-greets with the characters, and more.

Minion Land Was An Addition Of The Park That Is A Lot Of Fun:

Together alongside the Despicable Me Minion Mayhem ride, Minion Land was a new interactive part of the park where families can join Kevin, Stuart, and the rest of the evil little Minions.

The best thing about the land was Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast, a first-of-its-kind interactive attraction where you are able to evaluate your villain skills to see if you have what it takes to join the Vicious 6, a group of supervillains from Illumination’s hit animated movie “Minions: The Rise of Gru.”

Place Yourself In The Line Grab A Blaster:

When you get to the front of the line, you discover yourself at Villain-Con, the movie’s world-wide gathering for crooks. Then you grab a blaster and step on a slow-moving path instead of a standard ride car.

As you move along the path through rooms with real props as well as screens, you’ll face off in opposition to members of the Vicious Six as well as try to earn points.

The new project from Universal Creative as well as Illumination will soon open at Universal Orlando Resort. This is the perfect time for the end-of-summer crowds to enjoy all the food, shopping, as well as entertainment that the Despicable Me world has to offer.

The Five Movies In The Hit Animated Series Have Made More Than $4.4 Billion:

The area has delicious food based on characters from the hit animated series, whose five movies have made more than $4.4 billion at the box office.

There are also many places to shop and a brand-new interactive attraction called Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast, which takes visitors via different levels of destruction and changes each time.

You get points by killing everything you see and causing as much chaos as you can. You can even link your score to the Universal Orlando app to get special features as well as see how you compare to other people who want to be villains. At the end of the ride, there is a gift shop called “Evil Stuff,” where you can buy your own evil gear.

Villain-Con Minion Blast Has No Height Requirement:

Evil Scheme Minion Blast doesn’t care how tall you are. Children must be capable to stand on their own throughout the ride, which is the only rule.

Villain-Con Minion Blast is a few of the most family-friendly things to do at Universal Orlando because it is easy for families with young children to get to. In Minion Land, there is a new ride called Villain-Con Minion Blast, and there are also a number of new places to eat.

You Can Eat At Illumination’s Minion Café After Having A Lot Of Fun:

Illumination’s Minion Cafe is a quick-service restaurant with indoor and outdoor seats and cute themed meals like Mel’s Meatball Mountain ($14.99), a Steak as well as “Cheese Ray” Sandwich ($15.99), as well as Bob’s Teddy Bear Chocolate Cream Puff ($6.99), to name just a few.

Go to the Illumination Theater if you are unwilling to leave without getting a hug from a soft Minion. This outdoor area will have meet-and-greets with the Minions, Gru, Margo, Edith, as well as Agnes, and other characters from the movie, as well as characters from the film “Sing.”