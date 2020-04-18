Universal Pictures Developing Supernatural Romance ‘Dan and Sam’ – Variety

In immediately’s movie information roundup, Universal is shifting forward on a supernatural romance, the Napa Valley Movie Competition delays the occasion for a yr and the Frameline unveils a 123 of choices after suspending its pageant to the autumn.

PROJECT LAUNCHED

Universal Pictures is creating supernatural romance “Dan and Sam,” primarily based on the 2015 graphic novel of the identical title, with “37 Seconds” director Hikari on board.

“Dan and Sam,” written by Mark Watson and Oliver Harud, facilities on a fortunately married couple who personal a preferred London restaurant. When Sam dies in Dan’s arms after an accident, Dan is granted a reprieve during which Sam can return to him for one night time of the yr, yearly, till he falls in love once more.

Hikari directed, wrote and produced “37 Seconds,” which gained the Viewers Award within the Panorama part finally yr’s Berlin Movie Competition. Molly Smith Metzler will write the script for “Dan and Sam.”

Marc Platt and Adam Siegel will produce by Universal-based Marc Platt Productions alongside Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger, who will produce by Automatik Leisure. Automatik’s Rian Cahill will government produce. Sara Scott and Lexi Barta will oversee the undertaking on behalf of the studio.

Hikari is represented by WME, Grandview and Jackoway Tyerman. Metzler is represented by Grandview and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.

FILM FESTIVALS

Cinema Napa Valley is suspending the Napa Valley Movie Competition occasion for a full yr as a result of circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pageant, which was slated to happen in November, will probably be held from Nov. 10 to Nov. 14, 2021.

“We admire the large assist and nicely needs from our neighborhood throughout these unsure instances. With a lot remorse, we’re suspending the pageant till 2021,” stated Patrick Davila, chairman “Our hope was to as soon as once more deliver the enjoyment of movie, meals and wine subsequent November to all of you. Relaxation assured we are going to use this time to strengthen our dedication to our mission and develop new avenues to satisfy our imaginative and prescient. I sit up for seeing all of you in 2021 for our 10th yr anniversary.”

****

Frameline Govt Director James Woolley introduced the launch of Frameline Play, a digital assortment of Frameline’s year-round applications that audiences can view from house.

Woolley made the announcement Friday, three weeks Frameline postponed its 44th pageant from June 18–28 to the autumn with expanded pageant choices all year long. Frameline Play consists of on-demand Frameline Distribution movies, Frameline Youth In Movement movies and curriculum, the Frameline Voices catalog on YouTube, and the Frameline Completion Fund.

“Our 44-year-long mission to attach audiences and uplift the world by the facility of queer movie has by no means been extra obligatory in these remoted instances,” stated Woolley. “We’re devastated that we’ve needed to postpone our June pageant, and are wanting ahead to gathering once more to expertise the world of cinema collectively as quickly as we are able to. Within the meantime, we hope the tales on Frameline Play will allow you to really feel related to at least one one other and to the artists we assist.”

Frameline Distribution touts itself as the world’s solely non-profit LGBTQ+ movie distributor, serving academic establishments, public libraries, movie festivals, and neighborhood members.