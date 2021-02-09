Mon. Feb 8.

Universal Pictures Moves Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Marry Me’ to 2022

Universal Pictures has introduced Jennifer Lopez’s “Marry Me” is shifting from Might 14, 2021 to Feb. 11, 2022.

Lopez stars as musical celebrity Kat Valdez and Owen Wilson as Charlie Gilbert, a math trainer—complete strangers who agree to marry after which get to know one another. The movie is an unlikely romance about two folks trying to find one thing actual in a world the place worth relies on likes and followers and can function authentic songs by Lopez and Latin music star Maluma.

The movie additionally stars John Bradley (HBO’s “Sport of Thrones”), Michelle Buteau (Netflix’s “Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia”) and Utkarsh Ambudkar (“Mulan”).

Kat Coiro (“Lifeless to Me”) will direct the movie. Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Lopez’s producing accomplice and Benny Medina will each function producers on “Marry Me.”

Shout! Manufacturing unit and Animation Studio LAIKA Announce New Leisure Distribution Alliance

Shout! Manufacturing unit, and the Oscar-nominated animation studio LAIKA have introduced a brand new leisure distribution alliance. The partnership will carry the studio’s first 4 award-winning movies to the house leisure market within the U.S.

The announcement was made right this moment by Melissa Boag, Shout’s SVP of household leisure, and David Burke, LAIKA’s chief advertising and marketing officer and SVP of operations.

“We’ve been large followers of LAIKA, Travis Knight, and his extraordinary workforce. Their legendary ingenuity, unbiased spirit, and compelling storytelling have impressed us and proceed to entertain audiences worldwide,” Boag stated in an announcement. “We’re extremely enthusiastic about this new alternative with LAIKA and look ahead to presenting these beloved movies with enlightening extras and lavish packaging to followers and collectors in every single place.”

“We’re delighted to launch our partnership with Shout! Manufacturing unit,” stated Burke. “Their potential to maximize worth for legacy titles by bringing movies to solely new audiences effectively after their theatrical launch cycle is unparalleled within the trade. We glance ahead to an extended and impactful relationship with these trade leaders.”

The content material deal was negotiated by Jordan Fields, VP of acquisitions, and Steven Katz, VP of enterprise affairs for Shout! Manufacturing unit, and LAIKA’s head of enterprise growth Michael Waghalter and Colin Geiger, basic counsel and head of enterprise affairs.

‘Minari’ Leads the Seattle Movie Critics Society Nominations

Lee Issac Chung’s “Minari” led the Seattle Movie Critics Society nominations with eight nods together with finest image, finest director, finest actor (Steven Yeun), finest supporting actress (Yuh-jung Youn), finest ensemble forged, finest authentic rating and finest youth efficiency (Alan Kim). The movie additionally scored a nomination for finest movie not in an English language.

Behind that, Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland” landed six nominations, together with finest image, finest director, finest actress (Frances McDormand), finest screenplay, finest cinematography and finest movie modifying.

Additionally receiving six nominations was “First Cow” for finest image, finest director (Kelly Reichardt), finest screenplay, finest cinematography, finest costume design and finest manufacturing design.

David Fincher’s “Mank,” Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” and Leigh Whannell’s “The Invisible Man” observe with 5 nods apiece. “Promising Younger Lady” acquired 4 nominations.

Winners will likely be introduced on Feb. 15 beginning at 9 a.m. PT through the Seattle Movie Critics Society’s Twitter deal with – @seattlecritics.