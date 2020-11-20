Universal Reaches Deal With Canada’s Cineplex Allowing for Early VOD

Universal Filmed Leisure Group has unveiled a multi-year settlement with Canada’s Cineplex chain to shorten the theatrical window and produce motion pictures extra shortly to the house.

The pact, introduced Friday, mirrors comparable agreements that the studio reached on July 28 with AMC Theatres and on Nov. 17 with the Cinemark chain.

Beneath the phrases of the brand new settlement, Universal Photos, Focus Options and DreamWorks Animation can put new motion pictures on premium video-on-demand platforms in as few as 17 days. Titles that generate no less than $50 million in opening weekend ticket gross sales should play completely in theaters for 31 days, or 5 full weekends, earlier than going to VOD. Historically, new releases stay in film theaters for 75 to 90 days earlier than they transfer to digital platforms for a $19.99 rental price.

The businesses stated the settlement preserves the theatrical expertise, whereas adapting to altering client conduct, significantly because the world and the leisure business navigate the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The 2 firms are dedicated to making a sustainable mannequin for years to return,” they added.

The complete phrases of the deal are confidential and will not be being disclosed. Upcoming releases embody “The Croods: A New Age” on Nov. 25, “Half Brothers” and “All My Life” on Dec. 4; and Tom Hanks’ historic drama “Information of the World” and Carey Mulligan’s “Promising Younger Girl” on Dec. 25.

“The pandemic has given the business and movie-lovers across the globe a brand new appreciation for the magic of the massive display screen expertise,” stated Ellis Jacob, president and CEO of Cineplex. “We’re happy to work alongside like-minded companions reminiscent of Universal, a studio that respects the theatrical window and is dedicated to the sustainable long-term well being of the theatrical ecosystem.”

Donna Langley, chairman of UFEG, stated, “With viewers fragmentation accelerating because of the rise in digital, streaming and rope chopping, in addition to the unprecedented points our business is dealing with proper now, our relationship with exhibition needed to evolve and adapt to the altering distribution panorama. Giving shoppers the pliability to view content material on their phrases is extra essential than ever to assist increase moviegoing, and Ellis and our companions at Cineplex enable us to extend these alternatives for our Canadian viewers.”