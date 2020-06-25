Universal Reboots ‘Tornado’ With Joseph Kosinski Eyed to Direct – Variety

Universal Footage is wanting to reboot the traditional tentpole “Tornado,” and appears to have discovered a director to climate the storm.

Sources inform Variety that Universal Footage is growing a reboot of the 1996 blockbuster and is in negotiations with “High Gun: Maverick” helmer Joseph Kosinski to direct.

Frank Marshall will produce the pic and the studio is at the moment assembly with writers to pen the script.

Plot particulars are imprecise on this newest model, however the authentic movie starred Invoice Paxton and Helen Hunt, who play storm chasers and a pair getting ready to divorce. They group up to chase tornadoes so as to ship their advance climate alert system that has to be positioned within the path of the Tornado.

The movie was not solely an enormous hit, bringing $494 million on the worldwide field workplace, but it surely additionally was applauded for its ground-breaking particular results. “Pace” director Jan De Boot helmed, Steven Spielberg exec produced and, in a uncommon incidence, creator Michael Crichton penned the script.

Senior VP of manufacturing Sara Scott will oversee for Universal.

Kosinski is not any stranger to taking over big-budget tasks, beginning along with his breakthrough directing debut on “Tron: Legacy.” The movie scored on the field workplace, and led to Kosinski getting the Universal directing job “Oblivion,” which additionally resulted in his sturdy ties to Tom Cruise, who starred within the film.

Cruise would finally faucet Kosinski to direct the long-awaited “High Gun” sequel, “High Gun: Maverick.” The movie stars Cruise, Miles Teller and Glen Powell and bows this December.

Kosinski is repped by CAA.