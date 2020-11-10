Universal Schedules Jordan Peele’s Horror Movie for 2022

MONDAY, Nov. 9

Jordan Peele ‘Horror Occasion’ Movie Slated

Universal Footage has scheduled its untitled “Jordan Peele Horror Occasion” film for July 22, 2022, with out revealing any plot particulars.

The studio has seen Peele’s two horror movies — 2017’s “Get Out” and 2019’s “Us” — generate $510 million in worldwide field workplace as every grossed $255 million. Peele acquired an Academy Award for authentic screenplay for “Get Out.”

Universal made the announcement Monday, shortly after Warner Bros. mentioned it might open “Implausible Beasts 3′ on July 15, 2022.

Oprah Winfrey Community Buys ‘(In) Seen Portraits’

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Community has the documentary “(In)Seen Portraits” from first-time director Oge Egbuonu and plans to air the movie in 2021.

The documentary focuses on Black ladies sharing their tales of wrestle and resilience, and past. It’s aimed toward celebrating distinctive Black ladies and igniting hope for the following generations.

“(In)Seen Portraits” was launched digitally by way of Vimeo On Demand on Juneteenth (June 19, 2020), the day commemorating the top of slavery. It was additionally screened on the Bentonville Movie Pageant in August. The information was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

Pandemic Thriller ‘Social Distance” Launch Scheduled

The pandemic thriller “Social Distance” will get a worldwide launch on Nov. 21 from Koa Aloha Media by way of VOD in additional than 100 markets worldwide.

“Social Distance” is a voyeuristic look into the lives of six individuals working from house whereas in quarantine through the 2020 pandemic. Every should battle the damaging demons of isolation, dependancy, jealousy, and conspiracy.

The film is written and directed by B. Luciano Barsuglia. It stars Vernon Wells, Jed Rowen, Rachel Riley, and Kasey Brown. It was filmed solely whereas filmmakers and actors have been in their very own isolation, through the quarantine interval from April to June.