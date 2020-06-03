Universal Studios Hollywood Asks L.A. County to Allow Theme Parks to Reopen – Variety

Theme parks in Los Angeles County are urging native officers to permit them to reopen between mid-June and July 1, arguing that they will achieve this safely.

Karen Irwin, president and chief working officer of Universal Studios Hollywood, requested the L.A. County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to permit theme park staff to return to work instantly so as to put together for a reopening. The county’s amusement parks embrace Six Flags Magic Mountain and Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier.

She stated that it’s a “misperception” that theme parks needs to be among the many final amenities to reopen, noting that park guests spend most of their time outside.

“Theme parks really provide a extra managed setting than seashores, gardens or mountaineering trails,” stated Irwin, talking at a gathering of the county’s Financial Resiliency Job Power. She stated that the business is creating protecting measures that may permit for bodily distancing, and famous that parks have the power to restrict capability and handle visitor movement.

“We wish approval to start the reopening course of instantly so as to get our workers again to work,” she stated. “L.A. County parks might be prepared to start reopening between mid-June and July 1.”

Irwin famous that worldwide journey isn’t anticipated to return to 2019 ranges till 2023, that means that parks might be depending on native guests. She additionally highlighted that Las Vegas is reopening its casinos, and argued that L.A. County residents ought to have native choices.

Universal Orlando has already set a June 5 reopening date. The Florida counterpart of Universal Studios Hollywood would require all guests to put on face coverings, have their temperatures checked upon arrival and socially distance all through the park.

Final week, Florida’s Orange County Financial Restoration Job Power authorized Walt Disney World and SeaWorld executives’ reopening proposals. SeaWorld will reopen on June 11, Disney’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom are set to open on July 11, and Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios will reopen on July 15. Disney’s Orlando theme parks would require temperature checks upon arrival, bodily distancing, enhanced cleansing, hand-washing and sanitizing stations and “limited-contact enhancements,” reminiscent of contactless funds and cellular orders at eating places.

Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. has not but set a reopening date.