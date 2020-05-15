Universal Studios’ New Theme Park Is Going To Be Delayed Even Longer Than We Thought

To this point, the one confirmed facet of the park is a land devoted to Nintendo characters known as Tremendous Nintendo Land. Many of the remainder of what the brand new park will include has been rumored, however one definitely has to marvel how an extended delay would possibly change the park. Concepts for lands and sights that is perhaps innovative now may really feel dated if the park is delayed by years. Perhaps we’ll nonetheless be getting Epic Universe down the street, however that does not imply we’ll be getting the identical park we had been anticipating when it really occurs.