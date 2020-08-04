Universal Studios Orlando May Have A New Plan For Super Nintendo Land Following Epic Universe Delay

It additionally appears doubtless, although that is pure hypothesis, that the settlement between Universal and Nintendo requires Universal to really produce points of interest by a sure date to keep away from dropping the licensing rights, and so it is in all probability within the resort’s finest pursuits to do one thing sooner fairly than later. The Nintendo land at Universal’s park in Japan is able to open, and a smaller model of the land is presently below development in California, however assuming Epic Universe will get constructed in any respect, it could possibly be a decade at this level earlier than it is accomplished, and that is a very long time to attend for the east coast.