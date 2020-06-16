Universal Studios’ Orlando’s New Jason Bourne Stunt Show Includes A Character Who Died In The Last Movie

Often, we see theme park points of interest attempt to have interaction the viewers by attempting to make the journey or present a part of the identical universe because the movies they’re based mostly on. In line with Universal, that is not the case with the Bourne Stuntacular. This present is not a prequel to Jason Bourne, however slightly one which takes place outdoors of the movies, so Nicky Parsons will get to be alive once more. In case you have been one of many those that was unhappy to see Julia Stiles character die within the final film, then will probably be good to see her get an opportunity to return.