Universal Studios Reopened In Time For 30th Anniversary, But Is Everyone Wearing Masks?

On June 7, 1990 Universal Studios Florida opened its doorways to the general public. A number of updates and modifications have been made to the theme park through the years, together with the addition of Islands of Journey (which opened in 1999) and later a slew of Harry Potter-themed adventures. Regardless, most not too long ago the park has been notable for being the primary huge home park to re-open its doorways in Florida whereas the coronavirus continues to be a worldwide drawback, beating opponents like Disney and SeaWorld to the punch.
It is bizarre to suppose this momentous anniversary is occurring throughout such a troubling time, however regardless of being early, the parks took time to determine pointers for reopening. This contains requiring all friends and staff members to put on masks (aside from throughout sure circumstances and in sure areas). Temperature checks happen when getting into the parks and friends musk sanitize their fingers earlier than getting on rides. Different modifications have been outlined by Universal Studios as effectively.
Previous to opening, Universal Studio has already beforehand launched the blunt warning that individuals attending the parks may very well be topic to Covid-19 publicity ought to they get out and about and on points of interest such because the parks’ fashionable The Unbelievable Hulk Coaster. Right here’s what the parks stated beforehand:
[A]ny interplay with most of the people poses an elevated threat of being uncovered to COVID-19, and we can not assure that you’ll not be uncovered throughout your go to.
At the very least one individual on social media has hung out mentioning folks not sporting masks or utilizing greatest apply with social distancing pointers whereas in Universal Studios Florida because the parks reopened in time for the large 3-0. In reality, Universal Studios does have new guidelines that you could put on a masks in park, however you might be allowed to take it off for sure rides, consuming and at U-Relaxation Areas. The latter are seating areas designed to supply folks a spaced out break within the open air, sans masks.
Though it appears as if some persons are not being cautious with the masks, others report folks do appear to be following the principles. Earlier appears to be like at preview days have proven folks sporting masks whereas in queues and extra within the parks. One Points of interest Journal blogger wrote about what it was wish to put on a masks for 12+ hours within the park, whereas journalist Simon Veness informed The Solar the parks’ new guidelines had been working successfully, noting,
We noticed very clearly that teams had been separated from their subsequent group by often a row, so that you noticed huge gaps really in instances within the experience automobiles. That was fairly eye-opening. Clearly they’ll do this with this stage of crowd, getting the lengthy wait instances. The longest I waited from for something—I didn’t wait greater than 20 minutes for something.
He additionally relayed that in case you enter at opening time, there have been crowds seen, which has been famous on social media. Later, as soon as into the parks had opened and folks unfold out, he felt “issues had been comparatively subdued.”
In the meantime, it was a little bit of a shock when Universal Studios Florida introduced it could be coming again in June. Whereas I’m not saying the 30th anniversary celebration essentially prompted the early reopening (in truth the official accounts for the parks aren’t harping on the anniversary quantity all that a lot). Nonetheless, this added anniversary info actually is smart when it comes to why the parks would wish to get again open and get folks in to have a good time the milestone 12 months, even whether it is in a extra restricted capability. Narratives just like the one under are actually not dangerous press for a theme park and it could have been unhappy (albeit comprehensible) if this milestone had occurred when the parks had been nonetheless darkish.
In the meantime, after Universal Studios’ huge and splashy early opening, different theme parks in Florida are determining methods to open safely and successfully for his or her friends. Locations like Walt Disney World and extra have plans for reopening and we’ll have to attend and see how totally different parks’ plans fluctuate. In the meantime, Disney has stormtroopers on retainer to deal with a number of the crowd management points, so it must be fascinating to see what totally different tacts corporations take.
