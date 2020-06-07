Universal Studios Reopened In Time For 30th Anniversary, But Is Everyone Wearing Masks?

In the meantime, it was a little bit of a shock when Universal Studios Florida introduced it could be coming again in June. Whereas I’m not saying the 30th anniversary celebration essentially prompted the early reopening (in truth the official accounts for the parks aren’t harping on the anniversary quantity all that a lot). Nonetheless, this added anniversary info actually is smart when it comes to why the parks would wish to get again open and get folks in to have a good time the milestone 12 months, even whether it is in a extra restricted capability. Narratives just like the one under are actually not dangerous press for a theme park and it could have been unhappy (albeit comprehensible) if this milestone had occurred when the parks had been nonetheless darkish.