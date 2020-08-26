Universal Television and BuzzFeed Ink First Look Deal

Universal Television and Buzzfeed are moving into enterprise.

The 2 entities have signed a first-look deal, which is able to see the NBCU studio produce scripted content material primarily based on tales and reporting revealed by Buzzfeed.

As a part of this new deal, the businesses have already set their first mission collectively within the type of a sequence primarily based on the 2018 article “Meet the Girls Who Are Constructing a Higher Romance Trade” by Bim Adewunmi. The mission shall be government produced by “Good Ladies” creator Jenna Bans and written by Erika Inexperienced, whose earlier credit embody “New Amsterdam” and “Easy methods to Get Away With Homicide.”

The article in query was about Black girls attempting to vary the romance business from the within by difficult the outdated, predominantly white narratives of who will get to fall in love.

“Not solely is BuzzFeed the go-to supply for popular culture data, their reporting on a wide selection of subjects continues to interrupt new floor,” stated Pearlena Igbokwe, president of Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group), in a press release. “We’re wanting ahead to this dynamic new collaboration.”

BuzzFeed’s Richard Alan Reid will function government producer on the primary mission, alongside Karolina Waclawiak as co-executive producer and Charlotte Simms as producer.

“We’re excited to hitch forces with UTV, an acclaimed studio with a confirmed observe document producing sequence throughout community, cable and streaming platforms, to faucet into the huge portfolio of BuzzFeed IP and elevate underrepresented voices,” stated Simms, TV growth supervisor at Buzzfeed. “This partnership is the inspiration for constructing a tv presence for BuzzFeed with initiatives that leverage our international audiences, our award-winning journalism and partaking leisure content material, and our potential to drive consciousness at scale.”