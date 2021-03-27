Universal TV Alternative Studio’s Monica Rodman Upped to Exec VP of Alternative Development

Longtime unscripted producer and Universal Tv exec Monica Rodman has been promoted to government vice chairman of the studio’s different division.

Most lately the senior vice chairman of Universal Tv Alternative Studio, Rodman has been with the corporate since 2015 after spending the prior 12 years producing “The Superstar Apprentice,” “Vogue Star,” and “Choose Judy,” the latter of which earned her a Daytime Emmy nomination. She first joined Universal TV’s different unit as vice chairman of improvement.

Reporting to Universal Tv Alternative Studio president Toby Gorman, Rodman will proceed to shepherd all improvement throughout the choice studio and work with its artistic expertise. At Universal TV, she and the choice improvement have labored on “The Titan Video games,” “Songland,” “Making It” and “World of Dance,” amongst different tasks. On her slate subsequent is “That’s My Jam,” hosted by Jimmy Fallon. She additionally oversees curation of improvement for expertise equivalent to Fallon, Dwayne Johnson and Amy Poehler.

“As a pillar of the workforce, Monica has performed an integral function within the success of the Alternative Studio from day one,” stated Gorman. ‘She has a hand in each venture that comes by our doorways and we’re lucky to have her continued management throughout our improvement slate. Monica has a deep understanding of our model and viewers, which is an enormous purpose for the fast world growth of our enterprise.”

At NBCUniversal, Rodman can be recognized for her work exterior of the choice division, having spearheaded Range Unscripted, an annual occasion at NBCU that connects various showrunners to executives and enterprise leaders throughout the corporate.