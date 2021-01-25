Universal Writers Program Opens 2021 Applications

NBCUniversal has opened functions for its 2021 writers program. The initiative, which is operated by the corporate’s world expertise improvement and inclusion group, will settle for submissions through its web site by means of Feb. 21.

Universal Writers Program goals to seek out rising screenwriters who’ve distinctive factors of view. These chosen for the one-year, paid program will probably be given the chance to develop two characteristic scripts below the steerage of Universal Photos, Focus Options and DreamWorks Animation manufacturing executives, in addition to producers who’ve first-look offers with the studio.

Janelle Monae, Chris Pratt, “Jurassic World” director Colin Trevorrow and “Aladdin” producer Dan Lin served as producers to the present class of writers. Kasi Lemmons, Will Packer and Amy Pascal joined the 2020 cycle as program ambassadors, a brand new element to this system.

NBCU’s world expertise improvement and inclusion group revamped the writers program in 2017 and has seen a gentle enhance in submissions in subsequent years. Greater than 1,500 folks utilized final yr alone.

Alumni of the Universal Writers Program have gone onto success in movie, broadcast and cable. One graduate, Juel Taylor, co-wrote “Creed II” and made his episodic directorial debut on the BET sequence “Boomerang.” He’s at the moment creating a challenge with Universal and LeBron James’ The SpringHill Firm. One other alumni Sarah Cho is a workers author on the upcoming Hulu and Universal Content material Manufacturing present “The Woman From Plainville.” And Leon Hendrix is a co-writer and govt producer on a brand new Peacock sequence in improvement referred to as “Cointelpro.”

“Bringing eclectic tales from distinctive views to audiences across the globe has been the cornerstone of Universal’s artistic mission,” stated Universal Photos president Peter Cramer. “The Universal Writers Program brings collectively gifted people who search that very same purpose, and I can’t wait to welcome a brand new group of writers and work intently with them and the GTDI group on furthering these efforts.”