Universal’s Donna Langley Calls on LA County to Resume Film Production – Variety

Donna Langley, chairman of Common Filmed Leisure Group, has known as on Los Angeles County authorities to resume all movie and tv manufacturing, following the submission of a 22-page blueprint outlining coronavirus security tips.

Representing the broader trade on a convention name with the county’s Financial Resilience Process Power on Tuesday, Langley highlighted a white paper report delivered to California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday and requested that manufacturing resume instantly. TV and movie units have been shuttered since mid-March because the pandemic took maintain of the nation.

“If there may be any delay in lifting total restrictions on filming actions based mostly on protocols and procedures outlined within the white paper, we’d such as you to determine and authorize sure sector roles and job features that may instantly resume with acceptable security protocols in place,” Langley mentioned.

Decrease-risk jobs Langley referred to included pre- and post-production, set building, video modifying and music scoring — all areas that operate in relative isolation and should not as populated as filmed scenes the place departments convene.

Langley identified that the trade has demonstrated innovation in creating and delivering new content material to audiences across the globe, however underscored the necessity for “regional continuity,” particularly within the face of doubtless shedding enterprise to different states additional alongside in reopening phases.

The duty drive fashioned by Kathryn Barger additionally featured lawyer Casey Wasserman representing reside occasions and sports activities sectors, and Common Studios Hollywood president Karen Irwin representing theme parks. They echoed sentiments about preparedness in step with native and nationwide well being tips, and mentioned inviting the general public again to open areas at lowered capacities.

Protocols outlined in Monday’s white paper embody common screenings, entry to private protecting tools, diagnostic testing, cleansing and disinfecting work websites, and acceptable response ought to an worker contract COVID-19 or face publicity.

The white paper is the results of a collaborative effort of manufacturing corporations, unions and guilds working to present governments with a set of tips to safely resume manufacturing.

That job drive of round 50 members was put collectively by the Trade-Vast Labor-Administration Security Committee, a long-established entity that offers with security and coaching considerations associated to manufacturing. The committee contains security, bodily manufacturing and labor relations executives from the key studios and union reps from SAG-AFTRA, DGA, the Teamsters and IATSE. It was organized via the Alliance of Movement Image and Tv Producers.