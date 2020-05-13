University Challenge’s Bobby Seagull wants to join Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up

Maths masters scholar Bobby Seagull grew to become a shock web sensation in 2017 after gaining a cult following from his enthusiastic appearances on University Problem.

He has since teamed up with rival Cambridge contestant, and good buddy, Eric Monkman to current TV and radio exhibits celebrating the enjoyment of studying, together with an upcoming second sequence of Monkman & Seagull’s Genius Adventures.

However Bobby has now instructed RadioTimes.com that he harbours a secret ambition to chuck away the calculator and glide beneath the glitterballs.

Bobby, who nonetheless works half time as a maths trainer alongside his TV profession, has a really uncommon cause for wanting to participate within the sequence, one which now we have by no means heard earlier than!

“If I ever acquired requested to do Strictly Come Dancing I’d say sure, as a result of I believe it could be an amazing advert for maths. Lots of people say they will’t do maths, that they only don’t have the flexibility, and likewise I’m horrendous at dancing,” he explains. “However with effort and laborious work I may possibly be alright. I wouldn’t win and even make Blackpool, however I’d be OK and it’s the identical factor with maths – if individuals work laborious they will do alright at it.”

However what would his pupils assume?

“I’d most likely make them do some maths by understanding the averages of my scores!” he teases. “In fact they’d chortle however I believe I may do loads of good selling the educating occupation and getting younger individuals enthusiastic about training. It’s a privilege to use my platform as a manner to talk my love for studying.”

We hope the Strictly bosses are studying this, as we expect Bobby would make a superb addition to the present rumoured line-up!

Bobby is already associates with Strictly professional, Oti Mabuse, as he contributes to her Residence Competition on-line courses, offering training sources throughout lockdown. Maybe they could possibly be partnered collectively… That’s if the present is ready to go forward in 2020 in any respect after all. Fingers crossed.

Monkman & Seagull’s Genius Adventures begins Monday 18th Might at 9pm on BBC Two. To search out out what else is on, try our TV Information.