University students booed the Iranian president: “Death to the oppressor”

As Ebrahim Raisi spoke inside Tehran’s Alzahra University, hundreds of women shouted “death to the oppressor” outside the compound

In the fourth consecutive week of protests against the Iranian regime, President Ebrahim Raisi appeared at Al-Zahra University in Tehran, exclusively female. Inside the auditorium, with a carefully selected audience, she stated that the Iranian students will not allow “the dreams of the enemy” to come true… However, meters away from him, at the gates of the campus, hundreds of students booed him and sang brave slogans against the repression.

“Death to the oppressor”, “Raisi, go away”they shouted, according to the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) group. The group held out for long minutes until it was dispersed and the university authorities tried to downplay the episode.

Iran lived this Saturday one of the hardest days of the protests unleashed by the death of Mahsa Amini, with clashes in a dozen cities and strikes, in addition to booing the president.

After three days off without protests – Wednesday was a holiday and Thursday and Friday are the weekend in the country – the Iranian week began with renewed cries of “Woman, freedom, life” after calls for demonstrations by university centers and activists.

In the surroundings of Tehran’s prestigious Sharif University, small groups of young men and women without veils milled around corners from which they threw slogans, amid a heavy police presence, with dozens of riot police in the area. “Let the police support us!” an unveiled woman shouted outside the university center to the riot police officers present to join the protesters.

Iranian riot police forces on a street in Tehran, Iran, October 3, 2022 (REUTERS)

In a tense atmosphere, some people argued with police, while the first tear gas began to darken the streets.

“Death to the Islamic Republic”, shouted a group of young people in a side street of the university, to which they added “Islamic Republic we do not love you, we do not love you”.

A man yelled “you have no honor” at the officers, while several of the stores in the area had their shutters half down.

Shots could also be heard, but it was not possible to distinguish what type.

In the capital, the protests spread to different points, from the southern Grand Bazaar, to the northern Tajrish square.

Shariati Street, also in the north, was cut off by the Police, who fired pellets at the protesters, eyewitnesses told EFE.

Amnesty International published a video denouncing at least 82 deaths in the city of Zahedan in Iran

Protests were also experienced in other parts of the country, such as in the cities of Shiraz, Isfahan, Gohardasht o Kerman, among others, according to unverified videos shared on social networks by activists and journalists.

The clashes were being especially harsh in Iranian Kurdistan, Amini’s region of origin, where, in addition, in its capital, Sanandaj, there was a day of strike with closed shops.

In that city, a person who was driving in a car was shot dead, a death that the province’s police chief, General Ali Azadi, attributed to “counterrevolutionary forces” and the Oslo-based Hengaw NGO to the forces of security.

Anger erupted following the death of 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini on September 16, three days after her arrest in Tehran by the notorious morality police for an alleged violation of the strict women’s dress code. of the Islamic republic.

FILE PHOTO: A newspaper with a cover image of Mahsa Amini

Amini’s death has sparked protests that have continued ever since and have mutated from large mobilizations with women burning veils strongly repressed by security forces to universities and even schools where girls remove their veils.

In the face of strong protests, mobile internet services were blockedos, something that did not happen in recent days. There were also restrictions on fixed internet, whose speed dropped significantly.

Despite internet restrictions aimed at preventing rallies and preventing images of the crackdown from spreading, protesters have adopted new tactics to get their message across.

“We are no longer afraid. We will fight,” read a large banner placed on an overpass of the Modares highway in Tehran, according to online footage verified by AFP.

In other footage, a man is seen changing the text on a large government billboard on the same highway from “The police are the servant of the people” to “The police are the murderer of the people.”

Hengaw, a Norway-based Kurdish rights group, said “widespread strikes” took place in Saqez, Sanandaj and Divandarreh in Kurdistan province, as well as in Mahabad in West Azerbaijan.

