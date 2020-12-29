Univision Sale Complete After FCC Grants Foreign Ownership Petition

Spanish-language media big Univision has formally modified arms now that the FCC has granted the brand new homeowners’ petition concerning overseas possession restrictions.

Wade Davis, former chief monetary officer of Viacom, has taken the reins as CEO, as anticipated. Davis’ ForgeLight funding banner and Searchlight Capital Companions led the acquisition of a majority stake in Univision from a consortium of personal fairness buyers led by Haim Saban’s Saban Capital.

Mexican media titan Televisa stays a minority shareholder in Univision. As a part of the sale course of, the deal was scrutinized by the FCC and Justice Division.

ForgeLight and Searchlight requested as a part of that evaluation that the brand new possession crew be allowed to exceed the FCC’s rule that overseas people or entities can not personal greater than 25% curiosity in an organization that owns TV stations. The FCC beforehand granted Univision some leeway on that rule provided that Televisa’s stake already exceeds 25%. The choice introduced on Dec. 23 offers the brand new Univision crew the power to go as much as as a lot as 100% overseas possession. That marks a sea change for FCC coverage and a sign that regulators could also be rethinking the overseas possession ban.

“I’m honored to be partnering with Searchlight and Televisa to start this thrilling new period for Univision,” stated Davis. “Televisa’s strategic perception and world content material management, coupled with Searchlight’s large expertise as a long-term media investor, will assist us totally understand Univision’s potential because the main Hispanic content material firm in the USA. Univision’s acknowledged and trusted model, its constant efficiency, and its management serving an vital and rising client viewers give us an unmatched alternative to realize even higher success.”

The FCC’s approval of the overseas possession petition got here at the side of Univision’s settlement to supply extra information and safety monitoring of its operations to the Justice Division.

As a part of the sale evaluation, the Justice Division set an settlement with Univision that requires the corporate to nominate a safety officer to watch compliance with the settlement.

“Univision agrees to keep up its information and knowledge safety insurance policies constant

with business requirements to handle bodily and logical data safety, distant entry,

cybersecurity, third-party contractors (managed service suppliers), Outsourcing and Offshoring,

upkeep and retention of system entry logs, personnel-screening, information disclosure or Entry,

and information breach notifications concerning its assortment and storage of Knowledge on Identifiable U.S.

Clients,” in line with the settlement finalized on Nov. 19.

With the transaction closed, Vincent Sadusky has exited as deliberate as CEO. Davis thanked the published TV veteran for main the corporate by way of a turbulent interval after signing on as CEO in Might 2018.

“It is a pivotal second in Univision’s wealthy historical past, as the corporate performs an more and more vital position in educating audiences about key points related to the Hispanic neighborhood and inspiring and elevating the dialogue on social justice and equality, whereas additionally persevering with to supply leisure when viewers want it most,” Davis stated. “I couldn’t be extra excited to get began. I might additionally prefer to thank Haim Saban and all of the prior homeowners for his or her stewardship of this iconic enterprise.”

