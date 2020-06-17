Univision Touts Ratings Development, International Telenovelas at Upfront – Variety

Turkish telenovela variations, soccer programming, music and actuality reveals and amped-up information protection are among the many programming highlights of Univision’s 2020-21 content material slate.

The Spanish-language media big hosted a digital upfront presentation on Tuesday for media consumers. The occasion is more likely to be the final public outing for Univision earlier than it’s offered to a consortium of latest buyers within the fall, led by former Viacom CFO Wade Davis’ Forgelight Media.

In a slick presentation that started with a rousing efficiency by Latin artist Pitbull, outgoing CEO Vince Sadusky led a staff of executives that included leisure chief Jessica Rodriguez, advert gross sales and advertising head Steve Mandala and President of Univision’s sports activities model TUDN, Juan Carlos Rodriguez.

Sadusky touted the truth that Univision was the quickest rising community within the U.S., no matter language, posting 12% year-over-year progress, trailed by Fox at 4%.

Univision’s sister broadcast community, UniMás, grew by 45% in its latest broadcast season in comparison with the 2018-2019 season. It’s been pushed primarily by stay matchmaking actuality present “Enamorandonos” and weekend film blocks that includes high-octane blockbusters and premieres.

“The investments we’ve made in community, native and digital programming have resulted in Univision ending the printed season as the best progress community at a time when nearly all different networks skilled declines,” Sadusky identified.

Information anchors Jorge Ramos and Ilia Calderon mentioned that in these occasions of disaster, Univision has “doubled down” on its dedication to ship information to Hispanics, devoting “extra information hours and extra complete protection” than ever.

Later this 12 months, Univision Information shall be increasing its TV and digital programming with new packages led by “En un Minuto” (“In a single Minute”), in addition to “Q&A,” a town-hall model dialogue present led by consultants and Univision journalists, out there solely on Fb.

In leisure programming, Rodriguez introduced the discharge of 11 new scripted titles, together with two authentic variations of worldwide hits: “Imperio de Mentiras” (Empire of Lies), based mostly on the unique Turkish melodrama “Kara Para Ask” (Black Cash Love), and “Te Acuerdas de Mí” (Bear in mind Me), impressed by one other Turkish cleaning soap, “Gecenin Kraliçesi” (Queen of the Evening).

Univision expects to adapt extra Turkish content material in addition to telenovelas from Brazilian networks Globo and Report TV, mentioned Rodriguez.

Univision’s sports activities programming is anticipated to choose up quickly as soccer leagues resume their video games in the summertime. Reminding viewers that TUDN delivered 55% of soccer viewing to the U.S., Rodriguez introduced that among the many 1,600 stay video games set to air embrace huge upcoming soccer occasions Euro 2020 and the Gold Cup 2021.

“Our attain, together with the distinctive connection we offer in-language and in-culture, is what separates our model from the business,” Mandala mentioned, noting that 82% of Hispanic adults within the U.S. communicate Spanish whereas 92% of Univision’s viewers watches content material stay.

“In case you are not growing campaigns that talk to this client, then you’re lacking the chance to successfully develop your enterprise, particularly at a time when advertisers are seeing a 40% progress in return on funding for his or her Spanish-language campaigns,” he added.

Sadusky mentioned that Univision is concentrated on making a easy transition to its new majority stakeholders, Searchlight Capital Companions and ForgeLight LLC, and that he anticipated the deal to shut within the fall.

