Univision, Viacom CBS and Canal Plus Reveal Key Audience Strategies

Understanding what audiences need at any given time, creating providers that change seamlessly between linear and VOD, and offering in-app interactivity for stay programming are key to attracting audiences, in accordance with a NATPE Miami panel on the topic.

First up was Jessica Rodriguez, president of leisure and chief advertising and marketing officer of Spanish-language community Univision, which turned the quickest rising community within the U.S. final 12 months, posting a 12% year-over-year progress.

Challenged on the secrets and techniques of Univision’s success, the chief revealed that given all the things a turbulent 2020 has introduced, the flexibility pivot between data and escapism at any given second was essential.

To do that, she added, the community drew on current viewers analysis on what it means to be a Latino within the U.S., which Univision distilled into a number of key pillars that binds its viewers collectively.

These included values of “collectivism” – the assumption that the communities are stronger collectively; cultural satisfaction; the expertise of duality concerned in switching again and forth between English and Spanish programming, as nicely the push and pull of nostalgia, “a respect for custom however the need to attach with the brand new and the following,” she revealed.

In keeping with Rodriguez, from these pillars the broadcaster “married mindsets” with viewers behaviors in 2020, which, she noticed, ranged at any given second from “wanting information and details about present occasions, to participating with social and wanting full escapism.”

Univision can be launching its personal ad-supporting streaming service, Prende TV in an more and more crowded market – a transfer, that Rodriguez provides, was a response to excessive viewers demand – 90% amongst these surveyed.

The manager added that there was additionally a normal perception amongst Latino shoppers within the U.S. that they’re being underserved out there.

“Finally there isn’t a service the place they will have an in-culture in-language expertise in Spanish the place their favourite exhibits are mirrored in a single place,” she added.

Viacom CBS’ senior advertising and marketing VP for streaming Marco Nobili additionally outlined the media big’s technique behind the worldwide roll out of its new ad-supported and subscription-based streamers.

Nobili stated {that a} key facet of Viacom’s AVOD, PlutoTV – first introduced final August – was its potential for audiences to change seamlessly between linear and catch-up.

“We’ve made it simple to devour. You could have a linear aspect of the home the place you may watch commonplace linear channels and you will have your VOD half the place you may devour content material and you’ll be able to transfer very naturally, very organically, from one aspect to the opposite,” he defined.

He added that upselling to Viacom’s subscription service, Paramount Plus, was additionally a part of the viewers technique, permitting viewers to pattern the product without spending a dime on AVOD first.

Nobili revealed that ViacomCBS is at the moment revamping Paramount Plus to create a “supersized product” in key territories reminiscent of LatAm, the Nordics and Australia the place its free-to-air channels and AVOD providers have already got a presence.

Matthieu Montigaud, product supervisor at Canal Plus added that an necessary digital technique lately for the French pay TV operator, has been to maneuver away from second display functions to create interactivity, chat and gamification inside the platform itself.

To this finish, it has been working with tech platforms reminiscent of LiveLike, which give instruments for media house owners to create stay interactive experiences inside their very own platform.

“With stay sports activities we would like our audiences to react on MyCanal not on Twitter or Fb – so it turned key for us to maneuver again to the ‘first display’,” he stated.