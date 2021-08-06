Unlawful assets value Rs 1,800 crore of mafia destroyed or confiscated in UP, 43,294 accused arrested, 630 on Rasuka

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh (Uttar Pradesh, UP Police) In UP Police, mafias and gangsters (mafias and gangsters) To be able to spoil the again of the federal government and to rein of their actions, motion has been taken to confiscate or demolish their unlawful belongings value greater than Rs 1,800 crore within the state. A complete of 13,801 instances had been registered beneath the Gangster Act, 43,294 accused arrested and 630 other people booked beneath the Nationwide Safety Act beneath this marketing campaign that began from April 2017 and lasted until July (closing month). performedAdditionally Learn – UP Information: Two military males become chain snatchers once they reached house on go away, one arrested

Further Director Basic of Police (ADG), Legislation and Order, Prashant Kumar stated, “In a distinct force to wreck the again of the mafias and gangsters and test their felony actions, now we have taken motion for confiscation/demolition in their unlawful belongings value Rs 1,848 crore. Is. This can be a file as by no means prior to such motion has been taken.” Additionally Learn – UP minister’s automotive stolen from Mathura, discovered parked in Bharatpur, neighboring Rajasthan

ADG Legislation and Order, Prashant Kumar knowledgeable that beneath this marketing campaign that began from April 2017 and lasted until July (closing month), overall 13,801 instances had been registered beneath Gangster Act and 43,294 accused had been arrested and 630 individuals had been booked beneath Nationwide Safety Act. Motion taken beneath the legislation (Rasuka) Additionally Learn – On of completion of 2 years of abrogation of Article 370, BJP hoisted the tricolor, PDP known as it an afternoon of mourning

Requested in regards to the opposition’s allegations of biased motion concentrated on a selected caste, the Further Director Basic of Police stated the motion was once taken “quite and with none discrimination”. “25 mafias had been known within the state and motion is being taken towards them. Now not simplest this, strict motion could also be being taken to prevent him and his gang individuals from felony actions and to ship a message to the criminals. “

ADG Legislation and Order, Prashant Kumar stated that the ones towards whom motion was once taken come with former MP Ateeq Ahmed, BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari, Sundar Bhati, Dhruv Kumar Singh alias Kuntu Singh.

Taking motion towards Mafia Atiq lodged in Sabarmati Prison of Gujarat, police arrested 89 individuals of his gang and assets value Rs 325 crore has been seized and demolished and the land occupied by means of him was once additionally freed. Is. The palms licenses of 60 individuals of his gang have additionally been cancelled.

Taking motion towards the mafia and BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari lodged in Banda prison, the police hooked up belongings value Rs 194 crore and took motion towards 244 individuals of the group. He stated that the palms licenses of 122 individuals of the Ansari gang had been canceled, whilst 158 had been additionally arrested.

In a similar way, taking motion towards West UP gangster Sundar Bhati, lately lodged in Sonbhadra prison, the police hooked up belongings value over Rs 63 crore and canceled 4 palms licenses of his gang individuals.

Taking motion towards Kuntu Singh, who’s lodged in Ballia Prison, the police have hooked up or demolished houses value greater than Rs 17.91 crore.

ADG Kumar stated that the motion towards the criminals will proceed and the police is making an attempt to successfully pursue the instances towards such parts for his or her conviction within the courts.

Further Director Basic of Police stated that when it comes to infamous criminals like Om Prakash Srivastava alias Bablu Srivastava of Lucknow, Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva of Muzaffar Nagar, Sundar Bhati and Singhraj Bhati of Gautam Buddh Nagar, the police successfully offered their facet within the court docket, because of which They had been sentenced to existence imprisonment.