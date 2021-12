December 3, 20211 commentRecent

Hot Wheels: Unleashed debuts its Batman Expansion. Included within Pass Vol. 1, as well as for purchase separately, this DLC brings to the racing video game a new race map to complete, inspired by Gotham, and an impressive new game environment with multiple new tracks, the Batcave, as well as five themed vehicles (he Penguin, Robin 2.0T, Armored Batman, Batman Rebirth, The Joker GT), a new track building module and multiple cosmetic items.