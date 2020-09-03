Unlock 0.4 Bihar: Section 144 in Patna from tomorrow, it will be very difficult to see without mask

Unlock 0.4 Bihar: If you are seen without a mask from tomorrow or Friday in the capital Patna, then you will get severe punishment. Failure to follow the guidelines issued to prevent corona virus infection will be initiated from September 4 under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Not only this, fines will also have to be paid if you are found without a mask in public places or public vehicles. Also Read – BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi also admitted in Corona positive, SGPGI

District Magistrate Kumar Ravi has issued this directive to the Additional District Magistrate and all the SDOs along with the administration and police officials, under which intensive campaign will be conducted to check the use of masks for the next 10 days from tomorrow i.e. 4 September. There will be deputation of magistrate and police force especially in auto, bus stand and market.

Earlier, Patna's Divisional Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Aggarwal said that to ensure the use of masks in public places, a campaign will be conducted through loudspeakers and other means. After this, the mask investigation campaign will be carried out in various public places continuously from 4 September. Public transport vehicles will be confiscated if rules are violated.

Along with this, if found in public places or public vehicles without face masks, then fine will also be imposed. To prevent corona infection, it is mandatory to apply face masks while traveling in public places or vehicles. To ensure masking of all people, the Divisional Commissioner has instructed the District Officer, Senior Superintendent of Police and Superintendent of Police.

The Divisional Commissioner said that to ensure the use of masks in public places, it has been directed to conduct publicity campaigns by loudspeakers and other means till 3 September. After this, for the next 10 days from September 4, mask investigation campaign will be carried out in various public places.

He said that taking action against the market, business establishments, factories etc. in which the masks are not being used by individuals, take action to close the concerned establishment. Also, be sure to apply masks by drivers and passengers in public vehicles. Even if the rules are violated, then take action to seize the public vehicle concerned.

In order to ensure the use of masks by drivers and passengers in all public vehicles, it has been instructed to coordinate with the Auto Drivers Association, Transport Associations. At the same time, to ensure the use of masks in shops etc., business associations have been asked to seek cooperation.