Unlock 2 coming to an end, know how Unlock 3 will be decided on cinemas and gyms

new Delhi: The outbreak of Corona epidemic in the country is not taking its name. In such a situation, thousands of people are getting infected every day. At the same time, the deadline of Unlock-2 (Unlock-2) released by the government is nearing its end and now Unlock 3 is going to be implemented. Although there was a decrease in the data of corona infection during the previous process, but due to the spread of corona infection is happening now, it has to be seen what kind of guidelines are being issued. Also Read – Coronavirus Cases In India: About 50 thousand people infected with corona in 24 hours, statistics are scary

The cinema hall, gym and malls in Unlock 3 are being considered for opening. Please tell that a proposal has also been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to open the cinema hall. According to the news, the government is considering opening a school. Also theaters can be opened. Please tell that in the past, a meeting of the owners of cinema halls and the Ministry of Information Broadcasting was organized. Also Read – Corona virus is not stopping in Brazil, more than 87 thousand people have died so far

In this meeting, multiplex, single window cinemas can be opened in front of the owners of cinemas with seating capacity of 25-30%. Also, gym owners can be allowed to open gyms during this period. Let us know that slowly, a decline is being recorded in the corona cases. For this reason, the Government of India is trying to normalize things. Also Read – US flag was lowered from Chengdu embassy in China, traffic jam caused by crowd gathered to take selfies