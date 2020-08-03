Unlock 3: Government issued guidelines to open gym and yoga center, these rules have to be followed

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday issued guidelines for ‘Unlock 3.0’, which will come into effect from August 1. As per the guidelines, movement of people during the night has been banned and yoga centers and gyms were allowed to open from August 5. Now comprehensive guidelines have been issued regarding this. Also Read – Delhi-Noida-Ghaziabad: Limits opened but know Section 144, new rules implemented, otherwise legal action will be taken

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued special guidelines for gyms and yoga institutes on Monday. According to the guidelines, persons above 65 years of age and children below 10 years of age will not be allowed to come to the gym or yoga institute. Also Read – Delhi-Noida-Ghaziabad Border: Delhi and UP borders are opening from this date, but Pass is mandatory

Under Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to prevent the spread of coronovirus, the government has limited yoga and workout sessions to only activities that do not require a trainer to touch a member and per 1,000 square feet of space There should not be more than 10 people. Also Read – As soon as the news of the gym opens, Memes will be raining on Twitter, laughing and laughing.

Every person in gyms or yoga institutes should maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet as far as possible. It is mandatory to use face cover or mask at all times in the premises.