Unlock-3 Guidelines: Guidelines for Unlock-3 continue, schools will remain closed, night curfew removed, gyms will open, know what will be open

Unlock-3 Guidelines: Guide line for Unlock 3 has been released. The night curfew has been ended in the whole country. That means now you can come anywhere at night. The guidelines released today will be effective from August 1.

It will all be closed

School-colleges will not open till 31 August. Along with this, places like Metro, Cinema Hall, Swimming Pool, Entertainment Park, Bar, Auditorium Hall will not open.

There will be a ban on the gathering of people in large numbers. Sports, political, entertainment, academia. Cultural, religious activities will be banned.

Gym-yoga class will open

At the same time, taking a big decision, the gym will open from August 5. Along with this, yoga institutions have also been allowed to open.

Restriction will remain in the Containment Zone

At the same time, the Containment Zone will also be completely restricted as before.