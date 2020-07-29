Unlock 3 / Gym / Theater: Gym and theaters can open from August 1, know what is the plan of the Chief Minister

Unlock 3: Amidst the epidemic spreading in the country, there are good signs from the capital Delhi. Here a drop is being recorded in the Corona figures. Also, in the UNLOCK 3 phase, the Delhi government has decided that gyms, cinemas, Delhi Metro and hotels etc. will all be opened so that the economy can get back on track. Also, the Delhi Government believes that all these are closed for the last 4 months. Due to this, financial problems are arising for their owners and their livelihood is becoming difficult. Also Read – ICC World Test Championship: England made a big jump after winning the series from the Windies, India remain on top

According to Times Now, the Delhi government believes that in the last few days, there has been a rapid change in the corona virus infection in the capital. Corona figures have decreased. With this, the Delhi government has decided to start economic activities again smoothly. Also, the sources of the government say that during this time security and social distancing will be taken care of.

Explain that the tax received by the Delhi government has suffered a lot due to the Corona epidemic. According to an interview given to Times Now, Arvind Kejriwal said that it is natural for people to fear corona, but economic activities will be resumed. At the same time, I will also write a letter to the Central Government to operate the Delhi Metro. Kejriwal said that the businessmen of the city also want that from August 1, business should be allowed to run smoothly.

In this regard, CTI convenor Brijesh Goyal told that there is a lot of hope among gym owners and theaters owners regarding UNLOCK 3. We will talk to them about this through video conferencing and allow gyms and theaters to start dobora, but after fully following the safety standards.