Unlock 3 in Delhi: Weekly market and road-racking permission given, know what else opened

Unlock 3 in Delhi: The Delhi government has started trying to get life back on track in the midst of the Corona crisis. Under this, many types of things have been allowed to open. In an order issued from the office of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, it has been said that street hawkers (Delhi govt allowed street hawkers) have been allowed to set up shop in the capital from 10 am to 8 pm. This permission is given on a trial basis for one week.

Similarly, the state government has also allowed the weekly markets (Delhi govt allowed Weekly Bazaars) to be set up for a week. It has also been said in this statement that during this time it will be ensured that all other precautions are taken with social distancing.

In the cabinet meeting held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, many decisions were taken under Unlock-3. Now the night curfew has been ended in the capital. Permission is granted to open the hotel.

The Center on Wednesday issued guidelines for ‘unlock-three’ across the country and allowed more activities outside the prohibited areas. However, schools, colleges, metro rail services, theaters and bars will remain closed till 31 August. The ‘unlock-three’ guidelines will be applicable from August 1. “As per the decisions taken today under the guidelines of unlock-three, the Delhi government has decided to end the applicable night curfew from 10 am to 5 am,” the statement said.