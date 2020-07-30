Unlock 3: Night curfew removed in Delhi, hotels will also open, steps taken to normalize the situation

Unlock 3 in Delhi: The Delhi government has abolished the night curfew under the ‘unlock-three’ guidelines. With this, taking an important decision, permission has been given to open the hotel. With this, many other steps have been taken by the AAP government of Delhi to make the situation normal. Also Read – Lockdown Extension in Bihar: 16 days lockdown in Bihar, know what will open, what will remain closed

In Delhi, the government has also decided to allow the weekly market for seven days on a trial basis. During this time all the necessary provisions related to social distance and Kovid-19 have to be followed. Also Read – Lockdown Extends Till 31 August: Lockdown period extended in this state, Total will be closed on Sunday

The Center on Wednesday issued guidelines for ‘unlock-three’ across the country and allowed more activities outside the prohibited areas. However, schools, colleges, metro rail services, theaters and bars will remain closed till 31 August. The ‘unlock-three’ guidelines will be applicable from August 1. “As per the decisions taken today under the guidelines of unlock-three, the Delhi government has decided to end the applicable night curfew from 10 am to 5 am,” the statement said. Also Read – Lockdown Extension in Maharashtra: Lockdown extended in Maharashtra till August 31, know what will be closed

It said, since Delhi’s hotels will no longer be connected with hospitals, the Delhi government has decided to allow hotels and hospitality services to function normally. This has also been allowed in the instructions of the center. On a pilot basis, on Monday, the government allowed the street vendors in Delhi to work from 10 am to 8 pm. “It has been decided today that street vendors will be allowed to work in future without any time limit constraint,” the statement said. “

According to the statement, “The Delhi government has decided to allow weekly markets on an experiment basis for a week with social distance and following all precautionary measures.” “