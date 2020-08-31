Unlock 4.0: Ban on international flights will continue till 30 September, only allowed under ‘Vande Bharat Mission’

International Flights Opening News: Coronavirus is causing havoc in the country. In India, the figure of corona infects has crossed 36 lakh and so far more than 64 thousand people have become victims of it. Meanwhile, the central government has extended the ban on international flights till 30 September. Also Read – Total Lockdown in WB: Total Lockdown in West Bengal, deserted city roads

Ban on international commercial passenger flights to and from India extended till 30th September, barring exceptions mentioned by the government pic.twitter.com/vbvRZSTJsr
– ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2020

According to the guidelines issued by the central government regarding flights, only ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ flights will be allowed as international flights. The ban will not affect all cargo flights and special aircraft approved by the DGCA.

India’s # COVID19 case tally crosses 36 lakh mark with a spike of 78,512 new cases & 971 deaths in the last 24 hours. COVID-19 case tally in the country stands at 36,21,246 including 7,81,975 active cases, 27,74,802 cured / discharged / migrated & 64,469 deaths: Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/Pwfn1x4RjT – ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2020



Corona growing rapidly in the country

On the other hand, the number of corona infects in the country has risen to over 36 lakh. According to the latest data released by the Health Ministry on Monday morning, 78 thousand 512 new cases of corona were reported in the country in the last 24 hours and during this period 971 people lost their lives. With this, now the number of corona infected in the country has gone up to 36,21,246, whereas, till now 64,469 people have become victims of this deadly virus. There are 7,81,975 active cases in the country and 27,74,802 people have been discharged from hospital after treatment.