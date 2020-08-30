Unlock 4.0 Complete Guidelines: What will be open from September 1 and who will not be allowed, know everything …

Unlock 4 Rules: Amid the ongoing Corona crisis in the country, the Central Government released the guidelines for Unlock 4 Guidelines. Unlock 4.0 will begin on 1 September. According to the Unlock 4 Full Guidelines, 100 people are allowed to participate in social, educational, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political programs and other gatherings. During this time, it will be necessary to use masks, social distancing, thermal screening and sanitizers. Along with this, the government has also allowed the metro, which has been closed since the day of 22 March i.e. ‘Janata Curfew’, to start in a phased manner from 7 September. However, all guidelines related to social distancing and corona have to be followed during this period. Also Read – Unlock 4.0 Full Details Guidelines List: Social programs are allowed with these conditions from September 1, see Unlocked Phase 4 full guidelines

In the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the unlock, it has been said that the state and union territories will not be able to impose lockdown at any local level except the Containment Zone without consulting the Central Government. Earlier, the Center had given discounts to the states for this. At the same time, schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed till 30 September.

Who will get permission in Unlock-4 and what will remain closed? (Served allowed, convicted not from September 1)

– Permission to start metro rail in a phased manner from 7 September.

–Social, political, religious programs allowed with a maximum limit of 100 persons from 21 September.

– Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed till 30 September.

– Online / distance learning will continue to be allowed and encouraged.

– In states, union territories up to 50 percent of teaching, non-teaching staff can be called to schools for work related to online teaching, tele-counseling.

– As per the guidelines, in schools located outside the Kontence Jones, students from ninth grade to 12th can be allowed to go to school on a voluntary basis to seek guidance from their teachers.

– International air travel will be suspended, except for travel approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

– From 21 September, open air theaters will be allowed to be opened.

– Activities will be restricted in cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theaters (except open air theater) and such places.

Lockdown In Containment Zones Strictly Together With 30 September at Containment Zones

The Ministry of Home Affairs said that Unlock-4 will be effective from September 1 and will continue till September 30. The new guidelines are based on the feedback received from states and union territories, and extensive discussions have been held with the concerned central ministries and departments. Lockdown will continue to be strictly enforced until 30 September at Content Zones. There will be no restriction on people’s inter-state and inter-state activity of goods. No separate permission, approval, e-permit will be required for such activities.