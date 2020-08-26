Unlock 4.0: Degree colleges will open in Karnataka, classes will start from this day

Unlock 4.0: In the midst of the ongoing war with the Corona virus infection, life is now back on track. All things have opened up in different states of the country. There are reports about plans to open schools and colleges in many states. Meanwhile, there is a good news from Karnataka. The state government has approved starting regular classes in degree colleges from October 1 (Colleges will reopen on this day in Karnataka). Deputy Chief Minister Dr. CN Ashwath Narayan gave this information on Wednesday. Also Read – 23 Ministers and MLAs in Punjab infected with Corona virus: Chief Minister

Ashwath also said that the Higher Education Department will wait for the Central Government's guidelines regarding opening of Colleges Reopening Plan. He indicated that a final decision will be taken later.

Significantly, colleges have been closed since March due to the lockdown caused by Kovid-19. Narayan, who is also the Minister of Higher Education, said that online classes will start on 1 September from 1 September.

“The government has decided to digitally start all academic activities from next month,” he told reporters. Also, all colleges will open in October and students can attend them in person. “

He said that following the guidelines of University Grants Commission (UGC), the state government has made extensive preparations for starting offline classes (personal attendance).

However, he did not indicate when the schools will open. In Karnataka, Kovid-19 cases are seen approaching three lakh and on Tuesday, 8,161 new cases of infection have been reported here.